Dental Implants Market Will Amass USD 6229.8 million, To Register a CAGR of 4.6% by 2023

Global Dental Implants Market: Information by Type of Material (Titanium and Zirconium), Procedure (Root-Form Dental Implants and Plate-Form Dental Implants), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Research Laboratories) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2023

Dental Implants Market Overview:

Dental implant is a procedure where the jawbone gets a new set of titanium post, which gets surgically implanted right below the gum. This acts like replacement for tooth root and it can secure tooth or a bridge that gets inserted as a replacement. Global dental implants market can secure 4.6% CAGR over the review period of 2016 to 2023 and Market research Future (MRFR) avows that this would witness further innovations that would tailwind the growth and assist it in surpassing the estimated valuation of USD 5944.5 million by the end of 2023.

The market for dental implants can be assured of a growth by various impacts like periodontal disease cases, disfiguring in teeth, brittle teeth, and growing tilt towards aesthetic upliftment. Better technological integration can also impact the global market. However, high cost of the procedure can detract the market from its normal path.

Global market for dental implants is driven primarily due to a widespread and drastic increase in awareness regarding oral health. Moreover, the presence of a gradual, but consistently expanding geriatric population is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, reimbursements regarding dental work have become increasingly supportive of dental implants. This in tandem with the high demand for aesthetic quality of teeth is responsible for the ongoing growth of the dental implants market. Cosmetic dentistry is growing at a rapid rate and the focus on physical aesthetics grows. The presence of advertising for dental services and the like on a variety of platforms has been encouraging consumers to seek out dental help with various problems such as missing teeth or crooked teeth, among others. Another factor which notably impacts the dental implants market is the ongoing involvement of market players in the innovation and development of advanced oral solutions for dental professionals which make dental implants more efficient to put in and use. The ongoing advancement of the same is likely to open up the market to new opportunities in the coming years.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2753

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s analysis of the dental implants market includes segmentation of its various vital components which has been performed on the basis of procedures, types of materials, end-user, and regions. Procedures used in the dental implants market are broadly segmented into plate-form dental implants, root-form dental implants, and others.

Types of materials used in dental implants include titanium implants, zirconium implants and others. The titanium implants segment is at the forefront of the market with the largest share. This hypoallergenic and non-reactive material is strong and highly conducive for use in dental implants.

End-users of dental implants include dental research laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and others.

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis:

The regional break-up of the global dental implants market segments the market into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America leads the market with the largest share of 37.6% of the global market. The regions large patient population with teeth problems particularly missing teeth. Government programs to support and improve quality of life via dental implants are helping the market grow in the region. Moreover, developed economies make up a large part of the region and have well-established healthcare sectors.

Europe is another rapidly growing market due to the presence of a large geriatric patient population. Rising government spending on healthcare is another driving factor of the European dental implants market.

The Asia Pacific and some markets in the Rest of the World are rife with untapped potential. These regions are growing at a rapid pace due to economic development. Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing healthcare reforms are expected to assist market growth. Moreover, with rising medical tourism and the increasing adoption of advanced healthcare technologies equal to those available in developed economies in the West are expected to propel market growth for the Asia Pacific dental implants market.

Dental Implants Market Competitive Landscape:

The market for dental implants is witnessing strong tailwinds as several players are launching in their strategic moves to inspire better market growth. These companies have been reviewed by MRFR for a simpler understanding of how the market would work in the future. Several companies have made it to the list. They are 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation) (US), Osstem Implant (South Korea), Zimmer Biomet (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Neobiotech USA. Inc. (US), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), and others.

Dental Implants Industry News

In September 2019, UConn and PREAT Corporation put up their product Bidra Conversion Smart Polishing Cap that would solve the problem regarding fabricating dental prostheses that has the chances of damaging the structure of the patient’s mouth. The new product would use an acrylic resin that would prevent direct contact of the implant with other components to prevent abrasion. In fact, it will also help in reducing the possibility of soft tissue damages. The product is an invention of Dr. Avinash Bidra, which was then bought by UConn and PREAT for commercial production in 2017.

Get More Information on Dental Implants Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-implants-market-2753

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com