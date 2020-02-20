Demand for Better Treatment Facilities to Ensure High Growth for Medical Case Management Market

Medical Case Management Market Research Report: by Mode Type (Web-based Case Management, Telephonic Case Management, Field Case Management, Bilingual Field Case Management), Case Type (Chronic Pain Case Management), End User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Medical Case Management Market Overview:

Medical case management market report, as discussed by Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report, is showing possibilities of attaining a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). In 2017, it had a market valuation of USD 4379.3 million. This collaborative process that assures treatment plans for disabled would enjoy backing from several sectors like better government initiatives, improving the healthcare & IT sector, demand to curb the cost of various healthcare services, need for better healthcare support, and others.

However, this growth of the medical case management market is getting threats from factors like lack of awareness and officials who can handle the program efficiently.

Medical Case Management Market Competitive Landscape:

Players getting actively involved in the medical case management market are

Genex Services LLC

Medical Case Management Group

Axiom Medical Consulting LLC

EagleOne Case Management Solutions Inc.

EK Health Inc.

Managed Medical Review Organization Inc.

Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions

Sierra Nevada Administrators

GMMI Inc.

CompAlliance

Prime Health Services Inc.

Global Excel Management Inc.

These players are known for their strategic moves and development plans that can ensure strong growth for the medical case management market. Their plans would encompass moves like mergers, coalitions, acquisitions, product launches, better funding for research and development, and others.

Medical Case Management Market Segmentation:

The report on the medical case management is all set to help the global market analysis as it has peeked further down by having the market segmented into mode type, case type, and end user. This would help in getting better insights and propel better handling of resources during crucial strategic moves.

Global Medical Case Management Market, by Mode Type:

Web-based Case Management

Telephonic Case Management

Field Case Management

Bilingual Field Case Management

Others

Global Medical Case Management Market, by Case Type:

Chronic Pain Case Management

Catastrophic Case Management

Independent Medical Examinations

Short-term Disability

Long-term Disability

Others

Global Medical Case Management Market, by End User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Medical Case Management Market Regional Analysis:

The global market report on the medical case management market has thoroughly examined various growth pockets and demographic challenges to ensure the report contains the best insights.

The Americas would lead the global medical case management market. This is primarily possible for its extensive medical infrastructure, better funding opportunities, and easy technical assistance. This would further be backed by a huge pool of efficient operators and assistance from the digital medium. In countries like the US and Canada, this growth would be simpler.

In Europe, the market would receive similar treatments. Several players are operating from these two regions and their contributions would grow in the coming years, both in terms of technical assistance and revenues. Demand for better healthcare provision is all set to influence high growth for the market.

In the Asia Pacific region, growth would be from several emerging countries that are revamping their healthcare sectors and they are looking forward to such advanced technological integration to simplify the operational services of the healthcare sector.

Medical Case Management Industry News:

In February 2020, Paul Roberts, an individual from the Tampa region, proposed a plan that could save USD 1.4 trillion per year in the healthcare sector. The process has included AI, genetics, and medical case management procedure.

In February 2020, nine counties in the US received a total USD 1 million fund to develop a better medical case management system to help inmates fight their opioid addiction.

