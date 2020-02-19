Defibrillator Market | Size, Share, Growth Rate And Global Industry Trends Forecast 2020-2026

Defibrillator Market 2020 Report By Segmentation, Solutions, Insights, Strategies, Investments, Industry Analysis With Forecast To 2026. Market for Defibrillator is segmented by Type, End User and Regional Analysis with Forecast To 2026.

Defibrillator Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global Defibrillator Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Global Defibrillator Market To Grow $14,806.4 Million at 5.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2026. The market was valued $9,836.8 Million in 2018.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global defibrillator market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Defibtech, LLC., Cardiac Science, Stryker, CU Medical System Inc., Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc and Abbott.

Global Defibrillator Market Highlights:

According to the report of National Institutes of Health, an estimated 450,000 people succumbed to cardiac arrests in 2016. Coupled with a low survival rate, increasing awareness about cardiac arrests by private as well as public organizations is boosting the global defibrillator market. The increasing death rate of cardiac arrests in emerging nations has created a demand for defibrillators, globally. The exceptional properties possessed by defibrillators have led their rising uptake and this is likely to have a positive impact on the global defibrillators market.

The FDA approved ‘LifeVest’ defibrillator has been successful ever since it was announced in 2017. The LifeVest was launched as a wearable device, suitable for children at the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The device consists of an electrode belt and a cloth that surrounds the chest of the patient using it. Additionally, the device also makes use of a monitor that is used for real time analysis. The efficacy of the device has lifted the otherwise moderately rising defibrillator market. The device provides a shock to the heart, whenever a failure is detected, allowing it to restore its heartbeat. LifeVest has a positive outcome on the global defibrillators market and is likely to enable growth of the market in the coming years.

Defibrillator Market Segment Analysis:

Defibrillator Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Transvenous ICD, External Defibrillator) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Defibrillator Market Regional Insights:

Defibrillator Market is dominated by North America followed by Europe. In Asia-Pacific Region market growing at faster pace due to increasing demand of Defibrillators.

Defibrillator Market Growth And Restraints Analysis:

Boston Scientific receives FDA approval for its newest range of defibrillators, designed to better patient care. The company received approvals for Dynagen Mini and Inogen Mini, along with Dynagen X4 and Inogen X4. The company claims that the X4 lines of defibrillators offer 70% more pacing options for gathering elevated threshold levels. The size of these devices are what differentiates them from its counterparts and it has created a rising uptake within end users. The company has submitted on its website that these devices are approximately 20% smaller than the existing devices, produced by its counterparts. The approvals for Boston Scientific’s latest devices is likely to enable the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

The report analyses the market opportunities to assist the stockholders as well as the financiers. Furthermore, it provides facts and figures about, growth drivers, key market developments, current trends, and market restraints. It also tactically inspects the market on the bases of influences, future expansions, and specific growth trends.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Defibrillator Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Defibrillator Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key questions answered in the report:

