CRO Services Market Worth $90,926.3 Million by 2026 at 11.4% CAGR | Regional Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

The CRO Services Market size is slated to hit USD 90,926.3 million by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Rising number of clinical trials across the globe will be the primary force propelling this market in the forthcoming years. Contract research services are provided by organizations that specialize in providing outsourced clinical research services to biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical companies. The demand for CRO services is on the rise owing to the increasing number of clinical trials worldwide.

According to the report, the value of this market was at USD 38,396.4 million in 2018 and will register a CAGR of 11.4% between 2019 and 2026. Other highlights of the report include:

The report provides Contract Research Organization Services Market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Regional Dynamics: North America to Occupy a Commanding Position in the Market; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the contract research organization services market share in the coming decade owing to increasing investment in R&D activities by government organizations in the region. In addition to that, development of advanced therapies, spreading health awareness, and rising incidence of chronic diseases will further drive this regional market.

In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by high R&D investment by large pharmaceuticals biotechnology giants operating in the region. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to grow at an impressive CAGR on account of availability of diverse people for clinical trials and increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Covance Inc.

PSI

ICON plc

IQVIA

Medpace

Parexel International Corporation

KCR S.A

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Clintec

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Industry Developments:

May 2019: Altasciences and WuXi AppTec teamed up to provide full backing to drug development programs using WuXi’s Investigational New Drug (IND) platform. The system would the collaborators to support clinical drug studies from the point of conception to the final document preparation and submission for commercial launch.

May 2019: Altasciences and WuXi AppTec teamed up to provide full backing to drug development programs using WuXi's Investigational New Drug (IND) platform. The system would the collaborators to support clinical drug studies from the point of conception to the final document preparation and submission for commercial launch.

February 2019: Happy Life Tech and Pharmaceutical Product Development, two CRO leaders in China, entered into an agreement with each other to develop a novel offering for China's drug development market. The product would enable delivering of data science-powered clinical trials and empirical evidence of drug efficacy, value, and safety.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (United States- New York, California and Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom- England, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

