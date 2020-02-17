COSMED Q-NRG+ Metabolic Monitor Cleared in U.S.

The FDA has cleared COSMED’s Q-NRG+ metabolic monitor, a device that uses indirect calorimetry to measure a patient’s energy demands. Q-NRG+, made by COSMED, a company based in Rome, Italy, can help to prevent malnutrition in seriously ill patients without relying on traditional, and often inaccurate, measures such as age, gender, weight, and height.

Baxter has partnered with COSMED to distribute the Q-NRG+ in the United States, as well as in a number of other countries around the world. The technology already has the CE Mark in the EU.

“It can be challenging to prescribe clinical nutrition without knowing the exact caloric needs of a patient,” said Heather Knight, general manager, U.S. Hospital Products, Baxter, in a press release. “With Q-NRG+, clinicians will have access to the latest technology to accurately measure energy requirements and won’t have to rely on predictive equations or dated technology — which can be cumbersome and time consuming.”

The device can be wheeled from patient to patient, and it automatically calibrates for each session. It can be used on pediatric and adult patients, including those exhibiting spontaneous breathing and those on ventilator.

Via: Baxter