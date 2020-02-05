Cord Blood Banking Services Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 12.20% during the forecast period, growing from $ 1,327.6 Million in 2018 to $ 2,975.2 Million by 2025

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market is valued at USD 1,327.6 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2,975.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 12.20% over the forecast period. Growing chronic diseases and growing birth-rate amongst the populace is expected to boost the growth of market over forecast period.

Scope of Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report–

Cord blood is the blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta after childbirth. Cord blood cells are the rich source of the stem cells and these stem cells are used to treat chronic diseases. Which includes immune system diseases, cancers, diabetes, and blood-related diseases these stem cells are collected from the nursing homes or hospitals and then they are stored in the cord blood banks for the future use. They can be stored in a blood bank for around 20 to 25 years. However an only a small amount of cord blood is available in the umbilical cord, it contains large numbers of the stem cells and it is the only type of stem cell that can be stored for future use.

Cord blood banks are public and private and they usually charge an annual fee for maintenance and storage of the blood. An individual can store the blood from the umbilical cord into the cord bank for future use. According to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, new cases of cancer per year in the USA consist of 10% blood cancer patients. The market is expected to witness growth due to an increase in chronic diseases amongst the populace.

Based on storage service, the market is segmented into a public cord blood bank and private blood bank. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cancer, blood disorders, and others. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and pharmaceutical research. And By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players for Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report-

Global cord blood banking services market report covers prominent players like Cord Blood America Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cordlife Group Limited, CBR Systems Inc., Cryo-Cell International Inc., Lifeforce Cryobanks, Cryo-Save AG, National Cord Blood Program, Virgin Health Bank, ViaCord Inc., CordVida, CryoHoldco, Americord, and Vita34..

News-

Cordlife Group appointing Cordcell Bangladesh Ltd. as its marketing agent in Bangladesh.

In August 2019, Cordlife Group, which one of the leading provider of cord blood banking services announced that it had expanded its operations to Bangladesh, It has appointed Cordcell Bangladesh Ltd. as its marketing agent in the region. The organization will first focus on Chittagong and Dhaka, where almost 80% of the country’s Middle and Affluent Class (MAC) population is concentrated, before reaching other locations.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Dynamics–

Major driving factors of the market are growing chronic diseases and growing birth-rate amongst the populace. Countries such as the US have a high rate of chronic diseases. In addition to this, growing health concerns among the populace further boost the demand of the market. The growing healthcare sector will fuel the market during the upcoming years. Moreover, the diverse applicability of the stem cells supports this market. However, cord blood only found in the umbilical cord and it is in very less amount hence collecting stem cells and cord blood is the main challenge and opportunity in this market. Involvement of the public and private sector will also create new opportunities

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Regional Analysis–

North America had the highest shares of the cord blood banking services in 2016, it has dominated the market and expected to continue its supremacy in upcoming years due to the growing rate of chronic diseases, technological development, and technological advancement, and growing healthcare sector will propel the market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to rising birth-rate and increasing chronic diseases growing healthcare sector in emerging countries such as China and India, and a growing population may affect the market.

Key Benefits for Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report–

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Segmentation:–

By Service type:

Sample Preservation and Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection and Transportation

By Application:

Leukaemia

Bone Marrow Failure SYNDROME

Metabolic Disorder

Lymphoma

Immune Deficiencies

By Storage Option:

Public UCB Banks

Private UCB Banks

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



