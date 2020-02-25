Contrast Media Injectors Market to Get Backed by Demands from Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers – Industry Size & Share with CAGR At A 6.0% by 2027

Contrast media injectors are used to inject contrast media or contrast agents to enhance the blood and perfusion in tissues. MRI injectors are used to insert contrast media into the vascular system prior to MRI scan. These devices typically consist of automated electromechanical injectors with syringes that may be either reusable, disposable, or both. One unit refers to one MRI injector. MRI injectors are slightly costlier than CT injectors.

The global contrast media injectors market is estimated to account for US$ 2,000.7 Mn in terms of value and 49,381 Units in terms of volume by the end of 2027.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is expected to boost growth of the global contrast media injectors market over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Heart Association (AHA) 2018 update on heart disease and stroke statistics, coronary heart disease (CHD) (43.8%) is the leading cause of deaths attributable to CVDs in the US and by 2035, over 130 million adults in the US are expected to have some form of CVD.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market: Opportunities

Increasing geriatric population is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years is expected to increase from 12% to 22%.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market: Restraints

A serious issue faced during contrast media injection is air emboli formation, which results from large air infusion that creates an air lock in the pulmonary artery, causing blood pressure to drop abruptly, followed, by cardiovascular collapse. This in turn is expected to hamper growth of the global contrast media injectors market.

Key Takeaways:

The CT Injectors segment in the global contrast media injectors market was valued at US$ 514.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 864.6 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

The hospitals segment held dominant position in the global contrast media injectors market in 2018, accounting for 48.9% share in terms of volume, followed by ambulatory surgical centers, respectively. Increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Key players in the market are focused launching resistant medical devices for cTACE procedure in adults with known, intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). For instance, in December 2019, Guerbet received registration for its innovative conventional Trans-Arterial Chemo-Embolization (cTACE) mixing and injection system, Vectorio, in India from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The market is also witnessing increasing M&A activities. For instance, in August 2019, Bracco Imaging acquired Blue Earth Diagnostics, a molecular imaging company based in U.K. from Syncona Ltd.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global contrast media injectors market include, General Electric, Mallinckrodt, Guerbet SA, Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Medtron, and Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Guerbet received approval for a new indication for Lipiodol Ultra Fluid in Denmark for chemoembolization (cTACE) of tumors in adults with known intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma.

Key players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 3, 2018, Bracco Imaging S.p.A. partnered with R.A.W. S.r.l. – an Italy-based company focused on Augmented Reality Guidance technology in Interventional Oncology procedures – to expand its portfolio of solutions for Interventional Oncology.

Segmentation

Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Product Type: CT Injectors MRI Injectors Cardio Injectors

Contrast Media Injectors Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers

Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: CT Injectors MRI Injectors Cardio Injectors By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By End-User By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By End-User By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By End-User By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By End-User By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By End-User By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles General Electric * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Mallinckrodt Guerbet SA Bayer AG Bracco Imaging S.p.A. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG Medtron Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.



