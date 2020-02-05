Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market is Subject to Grow At A Higher CAGR 6.5% by 2025, Finds CMI

A nerve block is the injection of local anesthetic near specific nerves that is administered for pain management during and after surgery. It can be used for surgery on the shoulder, elbow, forearm, wrist, hand, fingers, knee, leg, ankle, or foot.

Statistics:

North America region held dominant position in the global continuous peripheral nerve block market in 2019, accounting for 42.9% share in terms of value, followed by Europe.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market: Drivers

Increasing number of total knee replacement surgeries is also expected to aid in growth of the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, by 2030, primary total joint replacement is projected to increase by 171% and primary total knee replacement is projected to increase by up to 189%, for a projected 635,000 and 1.28 million procedures, respectively, in the U.S.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market: Opportunities

Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) resulting in demand for joint replacement procedures is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, According to the study ‘Osteoarthritis in Europe: Impact on health status, work productivity and use of pharmacotherapies in five European countries’ that examined the impact of peripheral joint osteoarthritis across five European countries, UK (43.6%), France, (25.6%), Germany, (15.2%), Spain, (8.4%), and Italy (7.1%) recorded high prevalence of peripheral joint osteoarthritis, with majority of cases aging 55-74 years.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market: Restraints

Lower accuracy and precession of CPNBC for nerve stimulation-based insertion is expected to hinder growth of the market. In CPNBC, vascular puncture is common and may result in significant bleeding, localized inflammation, local infection, and abscess formation.

Key Takeaways:

The Non-stimulating Catheter segment in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market was valued at US$ 260.2 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 430.1 by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing number of knee replacement surgeries in developing and developed economies during the forecasted period.

The Nerve Stimulation segment held dominant position in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market in 2019, accounting for 62.0% share in terms of value, during the forecasted period. Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment during the forecasted period.

Market Trends

CPNBC are widely used with disposable infusion pumps for post-operative pain management at home. These pumps are available in different sizes and contain analgesic drug that infuses through the catheter.

Peripheral nerve block catheter is recommended after orthopedic surgeries such as arthroplasty procedures of hip, knee and shoulder joint. CPNBC are also used along with CPM (Continuous Passive Motion) after a major orthopedic surgery to regain range of motion.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Halyard Health, Inc., Ambu A/S, Epimed International Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, and Pajunk GmbH

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2018, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Essential Medical, a privately-held medical device company.

Segmentation

Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Product Type: Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Closed Tip Non-stimulating Catheter Open Tip Closed Tip Over-the-needle Catheter

Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Insertion Technique: Nerve Stimulation Ultrasound

Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Indication: Trauma Cases Upper Extremity Surgeries Lower Extremity Surgeries Pain Management Other Indications

Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market, By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa

Company Profiles B. Braun Melsungen AG * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Halyard Health, Inc. Ambu A/S Epimed International Inc. Teleflex Incorporated Pajunk GmbH.



