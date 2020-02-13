Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets” To Its Research Database

Cancer is a notorious disease that can affect any part of the body. In some cases, cancer can quickly generate abnormal cells that can travel to places far from its primary site and can eventually assault other parts of the body and as a consequence spread to other organs. This invasive process is known as metastases.

Cells released from the primary tumor or it metastases are known as circulating tumor cells (CTCs). These cells are usually tumor cells and are found circulating in the peripheral blood. CTCs were discovered by the Australian pathologist John Ashworth in 1869. There were a lot of technical challenges in studying these tumor cells. There have been tremendous technical developments in cell enrichment, isolation, molecular analysis and bioinformatics in this area. CTCs have been enriched using unique and specific cell-surface markers or other novel physical characteristics such as cell size or deformability. Patients’ CTCs can be grown in vitro or in immunocompromised mice, and then further studied.

Metastasis is the major cause of cancer deaths today, and CTCs may be the facilitate metastases. As CTCs circulate and spread in the body, the disease gets a hold of different parts of the body and can potentially become challenging from diagnostic and therapeutic perspectives. In this situation, CTCs can play a very important role as they allow for a specific detection of metastasis, and at an early stage when it is less invasive and treatment modalities can be effectively implemented. The development of noninvasive ways to detect and monitor tumors continues to be a challenge in cancer research. CTCs and CTC associated molecules can be useful.

In addition, the molecular characterization of CTCs enables implementation of efficient treatment strategies. One such thought is that removing CTCs from the blood will limit metastases after surgery or therapy. Molecular characterization can help in developing new and novel technologies for CTC detection, isolation, enumeration, and later genetic or proteomic analysis.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3122928-circulating-tumor-cell-ctc-diagnostics-technologies-and-global-markets

Recently, CTCs, as an area of cancer research, have rapidly been gaining popularity because it is a noninvasive diagnostic and prognostic tool for patient treatment and predicting cancer progression. Many technologies for the detection, characterization and analysis of CTCs have recently entered the market.

There is a critical need for non-invasive prognostic tools for detecting cancer. Circulating tumor cell technology recovers and detects tumor cells present in the peripheral blood. These technologies can help in improving patient care and also offer better treatment outcomes. CTC as a technology can revolutionize cancer diagnosis, prognosis and treatment because it offers highly sensitive, targeted, reproducible and non-invasive assays.

The global market for cancer prognostics and for monitoring based on CTCs was estimated to be at $REDACTED billion in previous years. Increase in cases of cancer globally, and the reimbursement support offered indeveloped countries like United States (U.S.) and Europe are the reasons for the growth o f the CTCmarket.

Report Scope:

The scope of this study is clinical testing, prognostic and monitoring markets for CTCs in cancer. The report also includes the clinical research segment, currently approved CTC tests and their markets. The regulatory environment, current technologies, new technologies, cancer incidence, market projections and market share along with the latest trends and new developments in this area are included to support the clinical testing market.

The research segment of the market includes numerous competitors with different capabilities, developing and commercializing products such as CTC isolation devices and protocols, CTC characterization reagents, assay and instrumentation, and various identification technologies based on cell imaging. These market players include specialized or research-based companies that contribute considerably to the technological advancements in the field of CTC technologies.

The data collected for the report is focused on breast, prostate and colorectal cancers for which clinical data and tests are available currently on the market. CTCs in other cancers are being researched and some are in clinical trials; these are not included within the scope of this report.

Report Includes:

– 118 Tables

– An overview of the global market for cancer diagnostics, based on circulating tumor cells, which are used to increase understanding of tumor cell biology and metastatic cancer as a disease.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates from 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Discussions covering the advantages and disadvantages of CTC enrichment techniques.

– Estimations of cancer incidence, cancer deaths, new cases by type in the United States, and breast cancer statistics and facts.

– Examination of growth opportunities and drivers in the CTC market and recent breakthroughs in research, along with a patent analysis.

– Information about the clinical testing, prognostic, and monitoring markets for CTCs in cancer.

– Coverage of approved CTC tests and their markets, and the regulatory environment.

– Company profiles of major players across various product categories, including

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Apocell

Aviva Biosciences

Biocep Ltd.

Biocept Inc.

Biofluidica Microtechnologies Llc

Canopus Biosciences

Cellmax Life

Celltrafix Inc.

Celula

Clearbridge Biomedics

Creatv Microtech Inc

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.

Cytotrack

Epic Biosciences

Fluxion Biosciences

Greiner Bio-One Gmbh

Ikonisys Inc.

Ivdiagnostics Inc

Janssen Diagnostics

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Natural Nano Inc.

Rarecells

Screencell

Stemcell Technologies

Synergex Corp.

Sysmex Corp.

Vitatex Inc.

Continued…

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3122928-circulating-tumor-cell-ctc-diagnostics-technologies-and-global-markets

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)