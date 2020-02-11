Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Size Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% By 2023

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis By Diagnosis (Blood Test, Urine Test, Biopsy), Treatment (Drugs, Dialysis, Kidney Transplant), Indication (Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes, High Blood Pressure), End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Analysis

The Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is predicted to grow at a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), says Market Research Future (MRFR). Chronic kidney disease or CKD is a term for various heterogeneous disorders which negatively impact the structure and function of the kidney. It is characterized by progressive loss of functions that can result in end-stage renal disease, necessitating dialysis. Diabetes and hypertension are common causes of chronic kidney disease.

Various factors are propelling the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market growth. Some of these factors according to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include growing incidences of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, increasing prevalence of CKD, promising pipeline molecule, significant unmet needs, and rising geriatric population. Additional factors propelling market growth in the region include growing need for early detection, advancements in technology in diagnostic tests for kidney diseases, rising number of biopsy procedures, and increasing need for new methods for diagnosing chronic diseases.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market based on end user, indication, treatment, and diagnosis.

Based on diagnosis, the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is segmented into kidney biopsy, imaging test, urine test, and blood test. Of these, the blood test segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is segmented into kidney transplant, dialysis, and drugs. The drugs segment is again segmented into erythropoiesis stimulating agents, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, angiotensin-ii receptor blockers, and ace inhibitors.

Based on indication, the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is segmented into polycystic kidney disease, high blood pressure, type 1 or type 2 diabetes, and others.

Based on end user, the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding the growth in the region include technological developments, advanced diagnostic and imaging procedures, and growing incidences of kidney-related disorders. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario and high healthcare expenditure are also adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include a heightened focus on the creation of new drugs and therapies, elevating government support, increasing occurrence, and increasing awareness regarding risk factors related to kidney disorders.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include increasing incidence of risk factors such as diabetes as well as other diseases that are lifestyle-related, growing availability of advanced treatment options, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, investment in healthcare technology both by the public and private sector is also adding to the growth of the market in this region.

On the flip side, the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market in the MEA is predicted to have a slow growth over the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to lack of medical facilities and advanced treatment and limited awareness about kidney disorders.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market report include Abbott, and AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A., 77 Elektronika, ACON Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Nova Biomedical, ARKRAY, Randox Laboratories, Sysmex, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OPTI Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., URIT Medical, Siemens, and Pfizer Inc. Various strategies have been adopted by the key players such as partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, research and development activities, collaborations, expansions, and product innovations to create a niche in the market.

FibroGen Inc. declared that Evrenzo has received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan for treating anemia related to chronic kidney disease in dialysis patients.

