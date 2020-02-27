China Scar Treatment Market accounted for USD 2,422.5 Million in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027

Burn injury or other trauma conditions, including surgery can lead to a scar. Several factors impact the appearance and treatment of scar after an injury. Topical Scar Treatment, Laser Treatment, and Invasive Surgical Treatment are some of the options for scar tenement.

China scar treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 2,422.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

China Scar Treatment Market: Drivers

Increasing aesthetic appeal among the populace in China is expected to boost growth of China scar treatment market. Moreover, increasing product launch and assessment is also expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, AVITA Medical, a regenerative medicine company, announced new preliminary RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) data at the 24th annual World Congress of Dermatology Meeting. The RECELL System is used in the treatment of vitiligo and facial acne scars.

Free Download PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3154

China Scar Treatment Market: Opportunities

Increasing R&D in skin defect reconstruction is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, researchers from Naval Medical University, China, reported that use of minced split-thickness skin grafts with Pelnac as an overlay can be effective in reconstruction of full-thickness skin defects.

China Scar Treatment Market: Restraints

Stringent regulations in China are expected to hamper growth of the market. China has complicated and stringent regulatory requirements. It requires over 18 months to gain market access in the country.

Key Takeaways:

The Aesthetic Lasers segment in the China scar treatment market was valued at US$ 1,119.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,717.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing number of aesthetic surgical procedures in the country.

The laser treatment segment held dominant position in China scar treatment market in 2018, accounting for 45% share in terms of volume, followed by topical treatment and invasive surgical treatment, respectively. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/china-scar-treatment-market-2561

Market Trends

The demand for over-the-counter cosmetic laser and light devices has increased in the recent past. These home-use devices use various technologies such as intense pulsed light (IPL) and light-emitting diodes (LED).

Cosmetic or plastic surgery and other scar treatment and related products are available at a very affordable price in China. This can be attributed to high competitiveness among market players.

Regulations

The market is regulated by China’s Good Manufacturing Practices and FDA.

The manufacturer needs to establish a quality management system as China’s FDA guidelines to maintain product consistency and quality throughout.

Manufacturer are required to strictly implement GMP with integrity without any falsification.

Measurability of quality, consistency, and efficacy needs to be well documented to ensure pharmacovigilance.

Sampling, manufacturing, and development of drugs should only be carried out by trained personnel.

Location, design, layout, construction, adaption, and maintenance of premises should suit the drug production requirements and minimize risk of contamination.

China Scar Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in China scar treatment market include Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care, Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd., Merz Pharma, and Luca Pharmaceuticals.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3154

Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, AVITA Medical collaborated with the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine at the University Of Colorado School Of Medicine to establish proof-of-concept and explore further development of a spray-on treatment of genetically modified cells for patients with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and other genetic skin disorders.

In December 2019, Janssen Biotech, Inc. entered a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to the investigational compound bermekimab – an anti-IL-1alpha monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa— from XBiotech Inc.

Segmentation

China Scar Treatment Market, By Product Type: Topical Scar Products Cream Oil Gel Gel Sheet Elastic Wraps Sprays Aesthetic Lasers Others

China Scar Treatment Market, By Treatment: Topical Laser Invasive Surgical Others

China Scar Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Clinics OTC

Company Profiles Cynosure, Inc.* Company Overview Material Portfolio Financial Performance Key Highlights Market Strategies Syneron Medical Ltd. Mölnlycke Health Care Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co., Ltd. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd. Merz Pharma Luca Pharmaceuticals.



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737