Cell Harvesting Systems Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Key Players, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis with Global Industry Forecast 2020-2026

According to a new study by Polaris Market Research The global cell harvesting systems market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026. The report “Cell Harvesting Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Techniques (Altered Nuclear Transfer, Blastomere Extraction); By Application (Umbilical cord, Bone marrow, Peripheral blood, Adipose tissue, Other sources); By End User (Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Clinics, Others); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Cell Harvesting Systems Market Overview 2020-2026:

The development of the market for cell harvesting is primarily driven by increasing investments in regenerative and cell research, growing biotechnologies and biotechnology industries and increasing chronic and infectious diseases. Some of the factors responsible for driving global cell harvesting demand also include the rising transplant rate and growing demand in stem cell banking.

There is a rise in demand for healthcare and expenditure in age-and lifestyle-related chronic illnesses. The main causes of death in the developing economies are urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, growing rates of obesity and widespread access to tobacco goods. The prospective use of stem cells to treat various chronic diseases is an important factor for market growth. In order to boost growth of the sector, increased incidences of chronic and infectious diseases are expected.

List of the key players present in the Cell Harvesting Systems Market include:

PerkinElmer Inc. Tomtec, Bertin Technologies, TERUMO BCT, INC., hynoDent AG, Avita Medical, Argos Technologies, Inc., SP Scienceware, Teleflex Incorporated., Arthrex, Inc., Thomas Scientific, BRAND GMBH. Growing investment in stem cell-based studies by public authorities and an increase in the aging population can be ascribed to the growing demand for these therapies in these nations. This In turn is providing the major players in the cell harvesting market to capitalize on the opportunities provided in the global market.

Key Takeaways of Cell Harvesting Systems Market:

The market for Cell harvesting systems is growing rapidly as bone marrow transplantation procedures are accelerating because of higher blood cancer and anemia. Furthermore, improved health care expenditure, post-therapy survival, increased investment in logistics, expanded cardiovascular transplantation recording along with neuronal illness and increased healthcare expenditures per capita. Cell harvesting allows the invasiveness of the aspiration of bone marrow from the iliac bone to be reduced with fewer fractures. It also reduces process time and contamination with T-cells. Nevertheless, high costs of cumbersome treatment, immuno-refusal, lack of recovery measures and identification of stem cells in adults ‘tissues, achievable cell density and cell-cell problems and inadequate transplant HSC cells are a considerable obstacle to the cell harvesting industry.

The most rapidly increasing segment of implementation is expected to be stem cell research in the forecast period. Human stem cell research has enormous potential to help us understand the fundamental biology of humans. The study of stem cells enables scientists to understand how the body works and how the disease develops and affects the body. Stem cell research enables researchers better understand and discover new treatments for different diseases and situations. The bone marrow stem cells may be used to study stem cell biology, stem cell treatment and renewable medicine. Therefore, the market is anticipated to experience elevated development over the forecast period due to the above-mentioned factors.

Regional Outlook:

North America is projected to have a substantial share in the cell harvesting sector and is expected to show a similar trend without considerable shifts over the forecast period. The U.S. sector dominates the cell harvesting sector due to enhanced research expenditure and government initiatives. Blood-forming stem cells derived from cord blood are presently the only FDA approved stem cell products in the US. These, along with bone marrow stem cells, are commonly used in transplant procedures for treating patients with cancer and immune and blood systems diseases. Health expenditure is also on the rise in the United States. The above-mentioned factors have enabled North America to be the dominant region in the global cell harvesting market.

Polaris Market research has segmented the cell harvesting systems market report on the basis of techniques, application, end users and region

Cell Harvesting Systems Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Altered Nuclear Transfer

Blastomere Extraction

Cell Harvesting Systems Application type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Umbilical cord

Bone marrow

Peripheral blood

Adipose tissue

Other sources

Cell Harvesting Systems End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Cell Harvesting Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

