Cell Culture Media Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 2070 Million at a 6.9% CAGR By 2023

Global Cell Culture Media Market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2,070.71 million at a 6.9% CAGR during the assessment period (2017 -2023). Cell culture media, also known as media sera, is a key product used in the cell culture environment. Over the last few years, the media sera market size is increasing rapidly, mainly due to the extensive usages of these products in the rising numbers of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The demand for these products from the pharmaceutical labs is continually rising due to the increasing R&D activities for the development of breakthrough drugs and therapeutics.

Furthermore, extensive usages of cell culture media in stem cell research, genetic & tissue engineering, toxicity testing, biochemistry, and cancer research, escalates the market on the global platform. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is dictating the dire need for effective medicines and treatment methods. Discoveries of new medicines and other pharmaceutical products demand extensive R&D activities as well as substantial investments & efforts. Hence, private and public entities make significant investments in research & development required in the field of biotechnology and pharma.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4462

These enormous investments, in turn, act as a substantial growth propeller for the market. Innovative medicines & treatments are mandatory in responding the prevailing chronic diseases and transplants procedures. The rapidly improving global economy, undoubtedly plays a vital role in the development of the cell culture media market, widening the access to quality and improved health care.

Conversely, the prohibitive costs of cell culture media and the lack of funding programs are the major factors acting as growth impeders for the market, especially in the developing regions. However, rising funding support from developed regions and well-established market players would aid in the growth of the market, filling up the demand-supply gap.

Cell Culture Media Market Segmentation

By Product Type, the cell culture media market is segmented into Reagents, Sera, Media [Stem Cell Media (Neural Stem Cells (NSCs), Bone Marrow, Classical Media, Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCs), Serum-Free Media, others], and others.

By Application, the cell culture media market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical, Tissue-Culture & Manufacturing, Gene Therapy, Cytogenetic, and others.

By End User, the cell culture media market is segmented into Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, and others.

Cell Culture Media Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global cell culture media market, heading with the substantial R&D investments made in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Well-developed economy is a major driving force behind the growth of the cell culture media market in North America, allowing adequate funding required for R&D. Moreover, the presence of many prominent players and increasing biotechnology companies impacts the regional market growth positively.

Europe stands second in the global cell culture media market in terms of size and revenues. Growing emphasis on R&D, especially in the biotechnology sector, is a significant growth driver. Resurging economy in Europe is playing a major role in the growth of the market, driving the pharma sector excellently. Also, factors such as the increased funding and rising numbers of specialty services offered by various health care providers substantiate the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific market for cell culture media is growing briskly. Increasing numbers of research labs alongside the economic growth act as major tailwinds for the regional market growth. Moreover, the proliferating pharmaceutical industries and healthcare technologies drive the APAC cell culture media market, excellently.

Cell Culture Media Market Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global cell culture media market appears to be well-established, with several players forming a competitive landscape. To gain a larger competitive advantage in this market, players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product & technology launch try. Given the high growth potential and demand in the cell culture environment, players try to increase their production capabilities.

Key players try to provide flexible packaging systems in multiple formats, including custom configurations to meet customized requirements. They offer efficient containment & delivery systems that can preserve the physical, chemical, and functional characteristics of sterile fluids. They provide a range of cell culture products such as sera, media, reagents, and others combined with liquid-handling products, disposable vessels, and advanced surfaces that can provide life science researchers with a comprehensive portfolio of products.

Cell Culture Media Market Major Players:

Players leading the cell culture media market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), PromoCell (Germany), The Sartorius Group (Germany), Sera Scandia A/S (Denmark), and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others.

Cell Culture Media Industry/Innovations/Related News:

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. (the US), a leading global provider of investment management solutions, announced purchasing an additional 433 shares in Bio-Techne Corporation (the US), a holding company for biotechnology & clinical diagnostic brands. After buying these additional shares, the total worth of the company’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE reached USD 837,000.

Sartorius AG (Germany), announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Biological Industries (Israel).

Sartorius is a leading global supplier of pharmaceutical & laboratory equipment, and Biological Industries is a leading cell culture media developer and manufacturer. The acquisition expands Sartorius’ cell culture media offering and complementing our product portfolio, significantly. The deal was closed at approximately €45 MN (approx. USD 4,86,22,050) to expand its cell culture media capabilities.

Browse More Related Research Reports at:

Contract Research Organization Market – Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market size is expected to grow at a 11.48% CAGR across the review period.

Medical Billing Market – Medical Billing Market size is projected to increase further at 6.5% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com