Carrier Screening Market Size Estimation, Share Value, Emerging Trends, Future Growth Analysis and Industry Dynamics By 2027

Genetic disorders are diseases caused due to change in the normal DNA sequence. These changes are known as mutations, which can occur in one or multiple genes. A person carries genes in pair, one from each parent. The person carrying the mutated gene for the genetic disorder is known as the carrier. If both the parents are carriers of the gene associated with the genetic disorder, then there is 25% chance that the child will be born with the disorder. If only one parent is the carrier of the mutated gene then there is 50% chance that the child will be carrying the mutated gene.

Carrier screening is a type of test which helps in determining the risk of having a child with a genetic disease. Carrier screening determines whether a healthy person carries the recessive gene of genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and others.

Download the Sample copy Of Report with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3500

Global Carrier Screening Market – Dynamics

Rising mergers, agreements, and acquisitions by market players are expected to drive the global carrier screening market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2017, Counsyl, Inc., entered into an expanded agreement with Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory, a multinational laboratory services company, to commercialize expanded carrier screening (ECS) test in Hong Kong. Furthermore, in July 2018, Counsyl, Inc. was acquired by Myriad Genetics, Inc. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the genetic tests portfolio of Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Moreover, various launches and approvals of new carrier screening tests are likely to propel growth of the carrier screening market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, Invitae Corporation announced the launch of Invitae Carrier Screen, which is a test designed for enhanced risk assessment to determine the possibility of the child having a genetic disorder.

Global Carrier Screening Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to product approvals and launches of new carrier screening tests in the region. For instance, in October 2019, Sema4, announced the launch of Expanded Carrier Screen, a test which determines the risk of an inherited genetic disorder in the child.

Europe is also witnessing lucrative growth in the carrier screening market owing to launches and approvals of new screening tests in the region. For instance, in June 2019, QIAGEN, a German provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, launched QIAseq Expanded Carrier Screening Panel. The QIAseq provides information about the targets and genes that are responsible for 200 disease indications.

Get your Customized Research Report

Global Carrier Screening Market – Competitive landscape

Key players operating in the global carrier screening market include Invitae Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, Sema4, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Fulgent Genetics, Gene by Gene, CENTOGENE N.V., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Luminex Corporation, Medgenome, and others.

Global Carrier Screening Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of test type, the global carrier screening market is segmented into:

Expanded Carrier Screening

Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

On the basis of disease type, the global carrier screening market is segmented into:

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Fragile X Syndrome

Thalassemia

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global carrier screening market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Others

On the basis of region, the global carrier screening market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Other Related Report:

Voice Prosthesis Device Market

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

Laboratory Fume Hood Market

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737