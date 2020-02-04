Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2027

Cardiology Information System (CIS) Industry

Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market is expected to reach $78.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing number of hospitals, favourable government initiatives and growing adoption of integrated systems by healthcare providers. However, integration and interoperability are restricting the market growth.

Based on the product, the software segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising number of hospitals and the consequent increase in the demand for CVIS and CPACS, among other technologies.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is growing lucratively during the forecast period due to rising incidence & prevalence of the cardiovascular disease in China and an increasing number of L3A hospitals in China.

Some of the key players in global Cardiology Information System (CIS) market are Crealife, Medical Technology, Esaote China Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd., Central Data Networks, Siemens Healthcare, Ge Healthcare, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Merge Healthcare and McKesson Corporation.

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Systems Covered:

• Standalone Systems

• Cardiology PACS

• Integrated Systems

• Cardiology Information System

End Users Covered:

• L3b & L2 Hospitals

• L3a Hospitals

Regional Description

The report of the Cardiology Information System (CIS) market offers competitive strategies over various regions on a global level. It directs at evaluating the market size and future growth potential of the Cardiology Information System (CIS) market over the mentioned regions. The regions that are comprised in the reports are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Through regional analysis of the market, the study aims to embrace outlook, latest trends, and opportunities in the given review period of 2025.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

