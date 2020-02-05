Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market- Global Share, Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Regional Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2020 – 2026

Technological advancements in cardiac rhythm devices are driving the Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” projects the global market to register a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2026. In 2019, The global market was worth US$ 13,883.7 Mn and is anticipated to be worth US$ 19,938.3.1 Mn by 2026. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the world is the chief factor responsible for positively impacting the growth of the market.
Leading Players operating in the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Biotronik
- Philips Healthcare SL
- Defibtech, LLC.
- Cardiac Science
- Stryker
- Medical System
- LivaNova
- Abbott
- Microport
Defibrillators Register Strong Growth Than Other Products
Among different products, the market will witness strong demand for defibrillators in the global market during the forecast period. In 2018, they covered a share of 49.0% in the global cardiac rhythm management devices market. These are generally used to treat out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and arrhythmia. Under defibrillators, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) are preferred over external defibrillators. Moreover, physicians also recommend this type of defibrillator as they have the ability to effectively deliver electric shocks for the restoration of a heartbeat. On the other hand, the installation of the external defibrillator is increasing in developed and developing nations with the growing incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Cardiac Pacemakers
- Single Chamber Pacemakers
- Dual Chamber Pacemakers
- Defibrillators
- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)
- Single Chamber ICD
- Dual Chamber ICD
- External Defibrillators
- Automated External Defibrillators
- Manual & Semi-Automatic External Defibrillators
- Wearable Defibrillators
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices
- CRT-P
- CRT-D
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
