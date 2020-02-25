Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Batteries Market May Surpass a Valuation of USD 580 Mn by 2027, At a CAGR of 3.7%

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) devices are powered by lithium batteries. Majority of CRM device manufacturers produce their own batteries. The demand for lithium as anode material in a pacemaker battery is high due to several advantages such as high capacity density, high energy density, and the ability of the battery to form several electrochemical couples that helps achieve appropriate stability and fast discharge kinetics.

Statistics:

The global cardiac rhythm management devices batteries market is estimated to account for US$ 446.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Batteries Market: Drivers

Increasing adoption of implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) devices in the treatment and management of several diseases such as bradycardia, tachycardia, and congestive heart failure is expected to boost growth of the global cardiac rhythm management devices batteries market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the paper, ‘Spanish Pacemaker Registry. 15th Official Report of the Spanish Society of Cardiology Working Group on Cardiac Pacing (2017), published in 2018, in 2017, 333 units of the leadless pacemaker Micra (Medtronic) were implanted, 67% more than in 2016.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Batteries Market: Opportunities

The demand for left ventricular endocardia pacing in CRT therapy is increasing in the recent past. Use of leadless pacemakers in pacing the left ventricle offers several advantages. These leadless pacemakers are powered by lightweight, smaller, high density, and high voltage lithium-based batteries. Such batteries can withstand higher electrode potential without degrading and reacting with the environment. This, in turn, decreases possibilities of infection chances. Therefore, development of left ventricular resynchronization leadless systems can offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Batteries Market: Restraints

Development of battery-less CRM devices is expected to hamper growth of the global cardiac rhythm management devices batteries market. For instance, in February 2019, researchers from Second Military Medical University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China reported development of a pacemaker that can be powered by the energy of heartbeats in the journal ACS Nano.

Key Takeaways:

For segment 1 information:

The implantable cardiac pacemaker segment in the global cardiac rhythm management devices batteries market was valued at US$ 127.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 177.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Major companies in the market are focused on various business strategies such as merger and acquisition, in order to gain competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in April 2018, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, a medical device developer, acquired Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Business from LivaNova Plc. Upon acquisition CRM Business is now renamed as MicroPort CRM.

For segment 2 information:

The implantable cardioverter-defibrillator segment in the global cardiac rhythm management devices batteries market was valued at US$ 167.7 Mn in 2018.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in developed and emerging economies worldwide is expected to lead to high demand for efficient defibrillator products during the forecast period.

For segment 3 information:

The cardiac resynchronization device segment was valued at US$ 136.1 Mn in the global cardiac rhythm management devices batteries market in 2018 and is expected to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are indulged in product launches and research and development od newer cardiac resynchronization therapy devices. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation launched Resonate family of CRT-D devices in Europe in 2017.

Market Trends

Major institutes are focused on R&D of novel batteries. For instance, in December 2019, researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University, India, developed nuclear batteries for that can be used effectively in pacemaker biomedical devices. According to the researchers, the novel batteries can offer low voltage power for 30-35 years without charging or maintenance.

Use of nanotechnology in development of lithium batteries is increasing in the recent past. For instance, in December 2019, researchers from Zhejiang University of Technology, China, reported development of nano-sized spinel LiMn2O4/carbon nanotubes (LMO/CNTs) composite as cathode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Batteries Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global cardiac rhythm management devices batteries market include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Greatbatch, Inc. (Integer), EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, Quallion LLC, and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.

Key Developments

In May 2019, The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) red-flagged three brands of pacemakers, Astra Pacemakers, Serena and Solara Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy – Pacemakers (CRT-P), from Medtronic, Inc.

In January 2019, Medtronic, Inc. launched MyCareLink Heart mobile application that connects users’ smartphone devices directly to the company’s portfolio of connected pacemakers.

