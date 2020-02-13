Cardiac Biomarkers Market – 2020 Size, Trends, Share, Merger, Growth Insight, Revenue, Key Players, Competitive Analysis, Regional Forecast With Global Industry Outlook To 2026

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Analysis from 2020 To 2026 is latest report on “Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market analyzed by Type (Troponin, Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), and N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), Myoglobin), By Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Major Cardiac Biomarkers Market Companies Market Analysis covered in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Becton, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Dickinson and Company, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA.

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Highlights:

Cardiac Biomarkers Market size is expected to rise at highest growth rate and will reach remarkable market value during forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Market for Cardiac Biomarkers Market is boosted by factors such as Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease and Increasing Technological Advancements. The acute coronary syndrome sub-segment under application segment is projected to dominate the global cardiac biomarkers market during the forecast period. It is likely to occur due to a rise in the investment by various health institutes in biomarker testing for early detection of the disease.

The report highlights various aspects and factors that are and will cause the global Cardiac Biomarkers Market to grow and prosper. Cardiac Biomarkers Market system denotes intelligent solutions to efficiently collect vast amounts of patient data from multiple sources and consolidate it into an organized format.

Siemens Healthineers, a prominent healthcare company, based in Germany, announced in July 2018 that it bagged FDA approval for high-sensitivity troponin I assays (TnIH). They would be used on the company’s Advia Centaur XP/XPT as well as Atellica IM immunoassay analyzers. It would further support in the early diagnosis of heart attacks or myocardial infarctions. Siemens declared that the two TnIH assays possess high sensitivity. Therefore, it would aid in detecting minute changes in troponin levels in patients as well as finding lower levels of troponin. The testing has to be conducted repeatedly to achieve the desired results. That is why doctors and clinicians would gain more confidence in the results and immediately begin treatment of the same.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

North America was in the leading position by acquiring the largest global cardiac biomarkers market share in the year 2018. According to Fortune Business Insights, the region will remain in its position throughout the forecast period owing to the rising demand for diagnostic procedures as well as increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases in this region.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned in a study that approximately 610,000 people in the U.S. die every year due to heart attacks. It is equivalent to 1 in 4 deaths. Asia Pacific and Europe, on the other hand, are expected to exhibit an astonishingly high CAGR during the forthcoming years (2019-2026). Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are projected to witness comparatively low CAGR in the coming years

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth Factors:

Fortune Business Insights states in the report that the main reason behind the ever-increasing demand for cardiac biomarkers is because of the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for early detection of the diseases. Moreover, innovative product launches by prominent market players and increasing fast track approvals are expected to drive the global cardiac biomarkers market growth in the forecast period. Also, a rise in the technological advancements in the field of cardiac biomarkers and increasing demand for point of care testing kits are likely to contribute to the global market growth in the upcoming years.

Roche, a multinational healthcare company, headquartered in Switzerland, announced that FDA approved it’s Elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT (TnT Gen 5 STAT) blood test in January 2017. The test would support in promptly identifying patients who are suspected of myocardial infarction. The test is currently available across the globe for the last seven years. During its presence in the global market, extensive research and studies about it were conducted in almost 600 publications. Emergency clinicians and doctors nowadays look for safety and accuracy in detecting chances of heart attacks. It is often fueled by troponin assay. But FDA’s approval of Elecsys would boost the emergency medication sector.

