Cancer Organoids Revolutionizing Cancer Drug Research Development and Mapping the Basic Cancer Treatment Necessity

The technological advancements made in the field of cancer research have been driving the evolution in the way a research is conducted by the pharmaceutical scientists. The advent of cancer organoids in the medical world have been successful in moving the research cycle from in vivo cultures to in vitro cultures. The scope of the cultures prepared in vitro is not limited to the physiological aberrant environments as experienced in the other methodologies of drug screening. The same is attributing towards the high market growth with wide opportunities for the researchers in the cancer organoid market.

The market is driven by the fact that cancer organoids provides a greater degree of resemblance to the original organ in the in vivo conditions. The extended utilization of cancer organoids in the screening of cell toxicity, drug development and many more is depicting a great promising future of the organoids when compared with the morphological and locomotive distribution limitation provided by the other 2D culture system. The efficient and promising measures distributed by the cancer organoids are causing an increase in the global market of the organoids and are making a significant transposition of the researchers working with 2D cell culture system towards cancer organoids. Organoids involved in the detection of cancer is attributed towards the development of more cancer care applications in the near future and to provide an environment that is favorable to the patient.

Cancer organoids are designed to provide a more efficient method of drug screening for the cancer patients prior to the treatment of cancer. This convenient method of drug testing prior to the treatment is generating positive hopes in the cancer patients about the treatment and the possible chances of cancer recurrence. Now-a-days, the market of healthcare system is more inclined towards the techniques that are quite dominant in the medical sector such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicines and research regarding stem cell. All these factors are boosting the market of cancer organoids. Specific grow the frontiers for the cancer organoids such as growing life science research and development and many more are expected to expedite the market share of cancer organoids in the pharmaceutical sector.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Organoids

1.1 Organoids

1.2 History of the Development

1.3 Timeline for Patient Derived Tumor Organoid (PDTO) Development

Cancer Organoids: Promising Tool for Cancer Biologists

2.1 Cancer Organoids Revealing the Cancer Dynamics

2.2 Cancer Organoids: An Intermediate Platform for Targeted Therapy

Human Cancer Modeling

3.1 Growth Factors & Small Molecule Inhibitors Applied In Organoid Cultures

3.2 Culture Systems of Multiple Tumoroids

3.3 Human Organoid Protocol

3.4 Extraction Methods for Initiating an Organoid Generation

3.4.1 Biopsy

3.4.2 Surgery

Establishment of Cancer Organoids

4.1 In-vitro Establishment of Stomach Cancer Organoid Cancer

4.2 Invasion of In-Vivo Mutations in In-Vitro Organoid Model of Intestinal Cancer

4.3 Expansion of Liver Cancer Organoids in the Laboratories

4.4 In- Vitro Modeling of Pancreatic Cancer Organoid

4.5 Transformation of Breast Cancer Cells into Organoids

4.6 3D Organoid Model Generation for Bladder Cancer

4.7 Obtaining In-Vitro Model of In-Vivo Prostate Cancer

4.8 Miniature Organ Development from the In-Vivo Ovarian Cancer Cells

4.9 Creation of In-Vivo Esophageal Cancer as an In-Vitro Organoid Model

Cancer Organoids & Other Laboratory Techniques to Assess Treatment Responses

5.1 Cell Lines

5.2 Patient-Derived Xenografts

5.3 Organotypic Tissue Slice Culture

5.4 Cancer Organoids: Marking a New Territory

Tumors Organoids Accelerating Cancer Treatment

6.1 Cancer Epidemic & Pre-Screening

6.2 Cancer Organoids Predicting Tumor Responses

Advantages of Cancer Organoids

7.1 Reduction in Experimental Complexity Through Cancer Organoids Models

7.2 Similar Genetic Representation between the Organoid & Parent Tumor Organ

7.3 Cancer Organoid Models Predicting the Response of Cancer Treatment

7.4 Cancer Organoid Models Retaining the Phenotype of Parent Organ after Development

7.5 Cancer Organoid Models Supporting Biomarker Profiling in Cancer Research

Cancer Organoids: Advanced Research & Therapeutic Potential

8.1 Cancer Organoids: Revolutionizing Novel Anti-Cancer Drug Testing Methodology

8.2 Mini-Organ Toxicity Demonstration by Cancer Organoids

8.3 Pharmacokinetics & Pharmacodynamics Analysis Enabled by Cancer Organoids

8.4 Cancer Organoids: Innovations in Drug Development Method

8.5 Cancer Organoids as a Potential Platform for Personalized Cancer Therapy

Organoid Development Transforming Basic Medical Research

9.1 Organoids Advancement in Organ Replacement

9.2 Analyzing Gene Therapy on Organoids

9.3 Organoids for Cell Therapy Analysis

Post-Model Generation Screening of Cancer Organoids

10.1 Identical Genetic Characteristics between Cancer Organoid & Parent Organ

10.2 Maintaining the Histology of Cancer Organ Tissues

10.3 Tumorigenic Characteristic Screening of Cancer Organoids

Patient-Derived Tumor Organoids & its Achievement in Medical Research

11.1 Translational Application of Cancer organoid Models

11.2 Cancer Organoids Promoting Oncogenic Mutation Study

11.3 Integration of the Microenvironment Induced by Cancer Organoids

CRISPR-Cas9 Potential Applications in Cancer Organoids

12.1 CRISPR-Cas9: A Promising Gene Editing Technology

12.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Mediated Cancer Organoid Technology

12.3 CRISPR Based Gene Edited Organoids Recapitulating Cancer Mutations

Organoids for the Study of Pancreatic Cancer

13.1 Human Endocrine & Exocrine Cancer Pancreatic 3D Model to Transform Cancer Treatment

13.2 Development of Pancreas 3D Cancer Organoid System

13.3 Applications of 3D Pancreatic Organoid Culture

13.3.1 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & Genetic Implementation

13.3.2 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid & the Inner Environment Benefits

13.3.3 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Model for Drug Toxicity Screening

13.3.4 Pancreatic Cancer Organoid Provoking Personalized Therapy

Organoids for the Study of Stomach Cancer

14.1 Development of Stomach Cancer Organoid Culture

14.2 High-Throughput Screening with Stomach Cancer Organoid 3D Model

14.2.1 Tumorigenesis with Stomach Cancer Organoids

14.2.2 Stomach Cancer Organoids Screening Drug Sensitivity

14.2.3 Developing Stomach Cancer Biobanks for Drug Screening

14.2.4 Stomach Cancer Organoids for Personalizing Therapy

Three-Dimensional Culture of Liver Organoid in Cancer Biology

15.1 Development of Liver Organoids

15.2 Progress & Potential of Organoid Towards Liver Cancer

15.2.1 Liver Cancer Organoids as a New Model for Improving Drug Screening

15.2.2 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids for Novel Drug Discovery

15.2.3 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Creating the Living Biobank for the Future Therapeutic Challenges

15.2.4 Primary Liver Cancer Organoids Transforming Personalized Therapy

Advanced Development of Breast Cancer Organoids

16.1 Organoid Technology to Transform Breast Cancer Modeling & Development

16.2 An Organoid Approach Marking Breast Cancer Therapeutic Research

16.2.1 Breast Cancer Organoids in Drug Development & Expansion

16.2.2 Breast Cancer Organoids: An in-vitro Model for Cancer Biomarker Discovery

16.2.3 Breast Cancer Organoids as a Powerful Resource for Personalized Therapy

Kidney Cancer Organoids for Cancer Research & Therapeutic Challenges

17.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids: Developmental Approach & Characteristics Analysis

17.2 Organoid Technology & its Applications in Treating Kidney Cancer

17.2.1 Kidney Cancer Organoids Actively Participating in the Pre-Clinical & Clinical Trials

17.2.2 Validation of Cancer Biomarkers by Kidney Cancer Organoids in Drug Development

Organoids for the Development of Lung Cancer

18.1 Generation of Lung Cancer Organoid from Lungs Tissue

18.2 Lung Cancer Organoids: A Novel 3D Platform for Therapeutic Research

18.2.1 Lung Cancer Organoids for Therapeutic Screening & Cancer Research

18.2.2 Organoids Re-Creating the Treatment for Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Organoids & its role in Therapeutic Advancement

19.1 Organoid Model Recapitulating Human Ovarian Cancer

19.2 Validation of Potential Benefits Received from Patient-Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model

19.2.1 Editing of Oncogenes in the Patient Derived Ovarian Cancer Organoids

19.2.2 Screening & Drug Testing on Human Ovarian Cancer Organoid Model

19.2.3 Ovarian Cancer Organoids in Modeling the Ovarian Cancer Development & Progression

An Organoid Platform for Oncological Research in Bladder Cancer

20.1 Establishment of High-Resolution 3D Organoid Model for Bladder Cancer

20.2 Efficient Use of 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids in Oncology Landscape

20.2.1 3D Bladder Cancer Organoids at an Uprising Scale for Drug Discovery

20.2.2 Testing & Screening of Drugs using Bladder Cancer Organoids

20.2.3 Patient-Derived Bladder Cancer Organoids Predicting Response to Various Cancer Treatments

Human Primary Head & Neck Cancer: An Organoid Approach for In-depth Clinical Research

21.1 Generation & Culture of 3D Head & Neck Cancer Organoids

21.2 Patient-Derived Head & Neck Cancer Organoids Re-defining the Cancer Research

21.2.1 Broad Activity of Head & Neck Cancer Organoids towards Cancer Modeling

21.2.2 Transformation of Drug Development & Drug Efficacy Strategies in Head & Neck Cancer using Organoid Technology

Living Biobanks of Cancer Organoids Representing Histopathological Diversity

22.1 The Potential of Living Biobank towards Precision Medicine

22.2 Living Bio-banking Strategy Offering Novel Therapeutics for Basic & Advanced Cancer Research

Drivers & Challenges Associated with Cancer Organoids

23.1 Drivers Witnessing the Growth of Cancer Organoid Technology

23.2 Challenges Concerning the Growth of Cancer Organoids

Future Directions of Organoids in Cancer Research

Strategic Joint Ventures by Pharma Companies to Accelerate Drug Discovery through Organoids

25.1 Expanded Breast Cancer Organoids License Agreement between Cellesce & Hubrecht Organoid Technology

25.2 Pre-Clinical Anti-Cancer Drug Development between HUB Organoid Technology & Crown Biosciences

25.3 SEngine’s & Atomwise’s New Joint Venture to Boost Drug Discovery through Organoids

Clinical Trials Registered under Cancer Organoids

26.1 Lung Cancer

26.1.1 Clinical Trial – Patient-Derived Organoids of Lung Cancer to Test Drug Responses

26.1.2 Clinical Trial – Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Circulating Tumor Cell for Treatment Responses of Lung Cancer

26.1.3 Clinical Trial – Drug Sensitivity Correlation between Patient-Derived Organoid Model & Clinical Responses in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

26.2 Breast Cancer

26.2.1 Clinical Trial – Clinical Study on Drug Sensitivity Verification or Prediction for Breast Cancer by Patient-Derived Organoid Model

26.3 Pancreatic Cancer

26.3.1 Clinical Trial – Drug Screening of Pancreatic Cancer Organoids Developed from EUS-FNA Guided Biopsy Tissues

26.4 Esophageal Cancer

26.4.1 Clinical Trial – Chemoradioresistnace in Prospectively Isolated Cancer Stem Cells in Esophageal Cancer – Organoid: RARE STEM Organoid

Current Market Scenario of Cancer Organoid Technology

27.1 Market Trends

27.2 Market Overview

27.2.1 North America

27.2.2 Europe

27.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape

28.1 Cellesce

28.2 MIMETAS

28.3 Hubrecht Organoid Technology

28.4 Crown Biosciences

28.5 Atomwise

28.6 STEMCELL Technologies

28.7 Qgel

28.8 OcellO

28.9 DefiniGEN