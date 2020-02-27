Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size to Surpass $117.82 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 9.3% : Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

According to the latest published report by Polaris Market Research the global cancer immunotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 117.82 billion by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2026. The report “Cancer Immunotherapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Check Point Inhibitors & Immunomodulators); By Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer); By End-user (Hospital, Clinics, Others); By Regions, Segments Forecast, 2020 – 2026”gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Overview:

Increasing pool of patients and greater mortality rates through cancer worldwide have encourage the need for cancer immunotherapy. Cancer is the second leading cause mortalities in 2019, with continuous rise in the number of cancer patient across the globe, as per the report published by WHO. Furthermore, it is estimated that 1 out of 6 deaths occurs due to cancer every year across the globe. As per WHO, nearly one-third of the mortalities from cancer are due to 5 leading behavioral and dietary risk, which includes low fruit and vegetable intake, high body mass index, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use. Tobacco is one of the leading factors for the rise in the prevalence of cancer and mortalities that accounted to nearly 22% of the global population. Rising number of cancer patients is the major factor for the growth of global diagnostic biomarker market.

Request A Sample Report At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-immunotherapy-market/request-for-sample

Key players present in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffman La Roche, Merck and Co., Novartis, OSE Immunotherapeutics, among others

Market Insights:

According to WHO, there were around 17.6 million cases related to cancer that increases to 18.1 million cases in 2018 and nearly 9.6 million mortalities. Cancer immunotherapy is widely used in treating prostate cancer, blood cancer, melanoma, lung, breast, colorectal and other chronic diseases. In the breast cancer segment, there is relatively higher demand for immunotherapy. The demand for immunotherapy in pulmonary cancer is also significantly increasing. Furthermore, the growing population of smokers and the alarming increase in urban air pollution are the main factors driving the market development. Therefore, increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe augmenting the global market for cancer immunotherapy.

Moreover, the global market for cancer immunotherapy is driven by a growing amount of approvals for new immunotherapy drugs. In the global cancer therapy industry, cancer immunotherapy has led to unprecedented changes. Over the past few years, cancer immunotherapy has generated fresh waves of optimism across the global oncology industry, which has unmasked enormous innovative potential. Studies now look for fresh goals and procedures to overcome the lapses in conventional treatment after years of jostling about the way the body can use its immune system. The paradigm shift in the management of cancer, relative to existing conventional therapies based on features like relatively long-lived effects, exceptional specificity and enhanced survival rates was brought about by the introduction of cancer immunotherapy. This has led to the accelerated growth of the global market.

Get Full Research Summary on Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis Available At: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-immunotherapy-market

Regional Insights:

Within the Asia Pacific region, South Korea registered more than 200,000 new cancer cases a year. The increase in cancer cases in Asia can be accounted to the lifestyle and demographic changes. According WHO The incidences of colorectal cancer India were estimated about 1,85,000 in 2017. Japan accounted 1,49,000 cases in the 2017 according to national cancer institute. The average annual increase in government healthcare spending in the US is 4.5% and less than 1.5% in the European Union. However, Asian countries increase in healthcare expenditure is more than 6%, which is higher than the developed nations. Japan has the highest growth in the healthcare. Thus, creating significant opportunity in the market.

Table of Contents of Report:

Overview and Scope

Executive Summary

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insights

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size and Forecast by Type

Monoclonal Antibodies,

Cancer Vaccines,

Check Point Inhibitors & Immunomodulators

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size and Forecast by Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size and Forecast by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size and Forecast by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Company Profiles

Continued…

Have Questions? Or make an Inquiry before buying this report Speak to Our Industry Expert: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-immunotherapy-market/speak-to-analyst

List of Tables

Table 1 Global cancer immunotherapy market (USD Billion) 2015 – 2026

Table 2 Global cancer immunotherapy market by type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Billion)

Table 3 Global cancer immunotherapy market by application, 2015 – 2026 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Global cancer immunotherapy market by end-user, 2015 – 2026 (USD Billion)

Table 5 Global cancer immunotherapy market by region 2015 – 2026 (USD Billion)

Continued…

List of Figures

FIG 1. Market snapshot

FIG 2. Market segmentation & scope

FIG 3. Global Cancer Immunotherapy market size and growth prospects, 2015 – 2026

FIG 4. Value chain analysis

FIG 5. Cancer Immunotherapy market dynamics

Continued…

Direct Purchase Licensed Copy Of Cancer Immunotherapy Market : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/6191

Related Report:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market [By Product Type (Fully Human, Murine, Chimeric); By Production System (Mammalian Cell Culture, Microbial Fermentation); By Indication (Cancer, Inflammation, Cardiovascular diseases, Transplant Rejection, Respiratory and Infectious diseases); By Technology Platforms (Transgenic-Mouse, Antibody Drug Conjugate, Phage-Display); By Target Mechanism of Action (CGRP, HER2, CTLA4, TNF alpha, EGFR, VEGF, Anti CD, Anti IL, IgGs, PD-1/PD-L1), By Care Delivery Setting; By Drug Types & By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Mr. Likhil

Corporate Sales

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/