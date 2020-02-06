Breast Imaging Market Report 2020, Global Industry Overview, Emerging Technology Trends, Size, Share, Regional Growth, Merger, Top Company profile, Regional Statistics

Breast Imaging Market Research Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis by Technology {Ionizing [Mammography, Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)/Molecular Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (BSGI), PET-CT, Contrast Enhanced Spectral Mammography (CESM), and Cone Beam Computed Tomography], Non-Ionizing [Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Breast Thermography, Optical Imaging, and Electrical Impedance Imaging (EIT)], and Others}, End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Others), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)-Global Forecast till 2025

Breast imaging is a diagnostic procedure used in discerning the presence of malignant tumors near the breast in men and women. Some of the procedures include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), mammography, and others. The global breast imaging market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains historical trends and current drivers with an enumerated list of trends, opportunities, and challenges for making it easier for readers to digest the information.

Breast Imaging Market Overview

Global breast imaging market size can expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period) due to rising cases of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the second biggest form of cancer with more than 200,000 cases being discerned globally. Technological breakthroughs in diagnostic equipment and increase in healthcare expenditure of developed and developing economies for tackling the disease can work in favor of the market.

Government initiatives for creating awareness among both the genders as well as new imaging methods for conducting faster breast biopsies can drive the market growth. For instance, the SAVI SCOUT technology can be used to pinpoint the exact location of the tumor by surgeons with the help of an infrared reflector. The need for minimally invasive procedures for biopsies can widen the growth prospects of the global breast imaging market.

But the high cost of breast imaging solutions and low awareness levels of breast cancer among women in low-income economies can restrain the market growth.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5612

Breast Imaging Market Competition Outlook

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Sonocine Inc.

General Electric Company

Dilon Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Gamma Medica Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Siemens

are prominent names in the global breast imaging market. Partnerships are being increasingly seen for players to showcase their latest products. For instance, Fujifilm has inked a partnership contract with Max Healthcare for training doctors in the latest breast imaging technology.

Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

The global breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into PET, mammography, CT, MRI, breast biopsy, tactile imaging, ultrasound, and others. Mammography is further segmented into 3D mammography, film-screen mammography, Full-field digital mammography (FFDM), scintimammography or molecular breast imaging, and others. Breast biopsy is further segmented into ultrasound-guided core biopsy, image-guided breast biopsy, tactic core biopsy, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into metastatic axillary adenocarcinoma, breast cancer diagnosis, post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others.

Breast Imaging Market Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Americas are regions taken into consideration during the compilation of the global breast imaging market report.

The Americas is one of the biggest regions for the market due to high incidence of breast cancer, development of novel imaging devices, and new imaging devices for faster biopsy results. North America, a prominent area within the Americas, is driven by the large use of screening procedures for breast cancer. The changing lifestyles of women and increasing emphasis on women healthcare can drive the regional demand for breast imaging in the Americas market.

The European region is fueled by the inflow of capital accorded to research and development institutes in economies of Germany and the U.K. The growth witnessed in the medical device industry and availability of breast imaging technologies can augur in favor of the global breast imaging market growth.

The APAC region is fueled by numerous opportunities for expansion in Japan, China, and India. Rising number of investments in the healthcare sector combined with awareness of breast cancer can drive the regional demand for breast imaging devices and latest techniques. The immense demand for cost-effective diagnostic solutions as well as the spate of women health awareness programs can bode well for the global breast imaging market.

Breast Imaging Industry News

Mammography is one of the latest technologies for identifying lesions in heavy breasts. 3D mammography can identify the same with higher efficiency and accuracy and increasing the diagnosis rate. Follow-up exams of women after removal of surgery from breasts are likely to induce the demand for 3D mammography.

Get More Information on Breast Imaging Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/breast-imaging-market-5612

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com