Breast Cancer Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Breast Cancer Industry

Description

‘Breast cancer’ defines a malignant tumor that has developed from cells in the breast. Some breast cancers are called in situ as they are confined within the ducts (ductal carcinoma in situ or DCIS) or lobules (lobular carcinoma in situ or LCIS) where they originated. Although, less commonly, breast cancer can also instigate in the stromal tissues, which include the fatty and fibrous connective tissues of the breast. In the early stages, breast cancer may not cause any symptoms. A lump may be too small to feel or to cause any unusual changes that could be noticed on own.

Typically, an abnormal area shows up on a screening mammogram which leads to further testing. Several risk factors including smoking and alcohol consumption, exposure to estrogen, gender, age, radiation therapy, family history and personal history are linked to the growth of breast cancer.

The global market for breast cancer has grown swiftly over the past few years driven by introduction of several new drugs and biosimilars. The overall breast cancer market remained mainly dominated by the generic drugs. The future market for breast cancer will grow in the coming years as there exist unmet need for new drugs that would overcome resistance and prevent recurrence of the disease.

The global breast cancer market is likely to grow strongly in the coming years driven by rising healthcare expenditure, rising diabetic and obese population, increased spending on medicines, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco and rising female population above 65 years of age. Key trends of the market includes rising development of PARP inhibitors, clinical trials of CDK4/6 inhibitors and introduction of new imaging tests. However, growth of the market can be hindered by several factors including drug development challenges in developing countries, long term side effects of drugs and heavy costs associated with drug development.

The report “Global Breast Cancer Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook.

The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., Europe and APAC regions along with the global market.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, AstraZeneca and Roche.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615859-global-breast-cancer-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

2. Global Breast Cancer Market

2.1 Global Breast Cancer Market by Value

2.2 Global Breast Cancer Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Breast Cancer Market by Region

2.4 Global Breast Cancer Drug Development by Stages

3. Regional Breast Cancer Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Consumption of Tobacco and Alcohol

4.1.2 Increasing Global Diabetic Population

4.1.3 Increasing Obesity

4.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Per Capita

4.1.5 Rising Female Population Aged 65 Years & Above

4.1.6 Global Spending on Medicines

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 PARP Inhibitors under Development

4.2.2 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Under Clinical Trials for Breast Cancer

4.2.3 Introduction of Newer Imaging Tests

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Long Term Side Effects

4.3.2 Drug Development Challenges in Developing Countries

4.3.3 Heavy Drug Developmental Costs

5. Competition

5.1 Revenue Comparison

5.2 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5.3 Market Cap Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 AstraZeneca

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 AbbVie

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Roche

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Breast Cancer by Types

Stages of Breast Cancer

Global Breast Cancer Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Breast Cancer Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Breast Cancer Market by Region (2016)

Global Breast Cancer Drug Development by Stages (2016)

The U.S. Breast Cancer Market by Value (2012-2016)

The U.S. Breast Cancer Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Continued…

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1615859-global-breast-cancer-market-industry-analysis-outlook-2017-2021

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)