Botulinum Toxin & HA Fillers Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Botulinum toxin is a neurotoxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium Botulinum that has several cosmetic and therapeutic uses. Botulinum toxin A, when injected, blocks the nerve signals that cause muscles to contract. Unlike BT, which is directly used to stop muscle movement, HA fillers are directly injected into the skin to fill wrinkles, depressed, or folded points in the face. It also brings water to the surface of the skin to keep it looking fresh and supple.

Botulinum Toxin and HA fillers are used for both aesthetic and therapeutic purposes. Both BT and HA fillers are generally used as non-surgical aesthetic injectables. The therapeutic uses of BT include procedures such as muscle movement disorders (cervical, dystonia, spasticity), urinary tract conditions (overactive bladder and urinary incontinence), excessive sweating, chronic migraine headache and others.

The global BT and HA fillers market is likely to grow strongly in the coming years driven by increasing female participation in employment, rising GDP per capita, increase in middle class population globally and ageing population. Key trends of the market include rising number of BT and HA filler procedures per surgeon, reduced safety concerns of aesthetic procedures and sustainable demand driven by short term procedure effect. However, growth of the market can be hindered by several factors including potential health risk of undergoing aesthetic procedures and intense competition leading to price fall.

The report “Global Botulinum Toxin & HA fillers Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by WGR Research provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S., Europe and ROW regions along with the global market.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Allergan, Medytox and Ipsen.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

2. Aesthetics Market

2.1 Global Market

2.1.1 Global Aesthetic Procedures by Volume

2.1.2 Global Aesthetic Procedures Forecast by Volume

2.1.3 Global Aesthetic Procedures Volume by Category

2.1.4 Global Aesthetic Procedures Volume by Type

3. Global Botulinum Toxin & HA Fillers Market

3.1 Botulinum Toxin

3.1.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Regions

3.1.4 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Segments

3.1.5 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.1.6 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 Global Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.1.8 Global Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

3.1.9 Global Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Volume

3.1.10 Global Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Volume

3.2 HA Fillers

3.2.1 Global HA Fillers Market by Value

3.2.2 Global HA Fillers Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Global Aesthetic HA Fillers Market by Volume

3.2.4 Global Aesthetic HA Fillers Market Forecast by Volume

4. Regional Botulinum Toxin & HA Fillers Market

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.1.4 The U.S. Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 The EU Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.2.2 The EU Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The EU Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.2.4 The EU Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.2.5 The EU Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.2.6 The EU Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.3 ROW

4.3.1 ROW Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.3.2 ROW Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 ROW Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.3.4 ROW Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 ROW Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.3.6 ROW Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.3.7 Korean HA Fillers Market by Value

4.3.8 Korean HA Filler Market Forecast by Value

4.3.9 Korean Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.3.10 Korean Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value

4.3.11 China’s HA Fillers Market by Value

4.3.12 China’s HA Fillers Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Female Labor Participation

5.1.2 Rising GDP Per Capita

5.1.3 Increasing Ageing Population

5.1.4 Increasing Middle Class Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Number of BT & HA Procedures Per Surgeon

5.2.2 Reduced Safety Concerns of Aesthetic Procedures

5.2.3 Sustained Demand Driven by Short Duration Procedure Effect

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Potential Health Risk of Undergoing Aesthetic Procedures

5.3.2 Intense Competition Leading to Price Fall

6. Competition

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Company

6.1.2 Global HA Fillers Market Share by Company

6.2 Regional Market

6.2.1 China’s Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Company

6.2.2 China’s HA Fillers Market Share by Company

6.2.3 Korean Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Company

6.2.4 Korean HA Fillers Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Allergan Plc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Medytox Solutions Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Ipsen

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Aesthetic Procedures Overview

Botulinum Toxin Product Description

Global Aesthetic Procedures by Volume (2012-2016)

Global Aesthetic Procedures Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

Global Aesthetic Procedures Volume by Category (2016)

Global Aesthetic Procedures Volume by Type (2016)

Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Botulinum Toxin Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Regions (2016)

Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Segments (2016)

Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value (2012-2016)

Continued…

