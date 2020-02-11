Biosimilars Market In US 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics, Business Insights, Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive Landscape With Regional Forecast To 2026

Biosimilars Market 2020 Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Business Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2026 is latest research report on Unites States Biosimilars Market published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to report Unites States (US) Biosimilars Market to Rise at 54.7% CAGR and reach $17,696 million value by 2026. Biosimilars Industry report anlayzes Market for Biosimilars by Drug Class (Filgrastim & Pegfilgrastim, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020 to 2026.

Biosimilars Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Novartis AG is estimated to remain in a leading position in the U.S. biosimilars market owing to the increased sale of Zarxio and Erelzi. The share of Pfizer Inc. in the U.S. biosimilars market is expected to increase owing to the recent FDA approval for TRAZIMERA and NIVESTYM, and robust pipeline products.

Other players operating in the global U.S. biosimilars market are Merck & Co., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Celltrion Inc., and others.

Global Biosimilars Market Insights:

Biological products refer to therapeutic products that are derived from living systems, such as animal and plants cells, using advanced biotechnology methods. Biosimilars are a sub-category of biological products, which, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are highly similar to an existing biological product, having no clinically significant differences. National Institutes of Health finds that biosimilars for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) are becoming hugely popular in the US, which is fueling the U.S. biosimilars market growth.

A major portion of the treatment cost is captured by the cost of pharmaceutical drugs. The high cost of pharmaceutical drugs possesses an obstruction in making healthcare accessible to all. Biosimilars, which are an identical copy of the branded reference products are thus, an effective way to address the demands of the unmet population, as they provide a cost-effective alternative. Strong support from the U.S. government has also encouraged the adoption of biosimilars in the healthcare sectors.

National Cancer Institute estimates that around 1,735,350 new cancer cases were reported in the US in 2018 and close to 609,640 people died from the disease. Similarly, the Arthritis Foundation projects that by 2040, about 78 million Americans will be suffering from doctor-diagnosed arthritis. These facts and figures indicate that the demand for pocket-friendly biosimilars is likely to climb at a furious pace in the near future and market players are making the most of this opportunity.

Biosimilars Market Segmentation:

The global Biosimilars industry is segmented on the basis of the By Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Based on the Influenza Type, the market is segmented into Filgrastim & Pegfilgrastim, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others.

Based on the Disease Indication, the market is segmented into Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Others.

Based on Age Group the market is segmented by Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy.

Based on Distribution Channel Biosimilars Market segmented by Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Other.

On the basis of region market for Biosimilars segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifica, Africa and other regions.

Biosimilars Market Growth Factors:

Many pharmaceutical companies are now focusing on the development of biosimilars of branded products. This has led to significant R&D investment and increased research activities, which are anticipated to be the primary factors contributing to the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market. In addition, increasing preference for biosimilars as they are cost-effective, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased government efforts for the to provide affordable healthcare, patent expiry, and potential pipeline candidates are expected to fuel the demand for biosimilars in the U.S. market.

Highlights of the Report:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into the U.S. biosimilars industry trends and a detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by drug class, by disease indication, and by distribution channel. On the basis of the drug class, the U.S. biosimilars market segments include filgrastim & pegfilgrastim, monoclonal antibodies, and others. Based on disease indication, U.S. biosimilars market segments include cancer, autoimmune diseases, and others. The autoimmune diseases segment is further divided into arthritis, psoriasis, neutropenia, and others. Various distribution channels covered under the report are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Along with this, the report on U.S. biosimilars market analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of key diseases associate with the scope for key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, patent snapshot of biologics, the regulatory scenario in key countries, reimbursement scenario for key countries, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights

Continued…

