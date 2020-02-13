Biopsy Devices Market Is Projected To Reach A Value Of Over USD 2.4 billion By 2022, Says Market Research Future

Global Biopsy Devices Market Share, Growth And Trends Analysis By Product Type (Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance System, Biopsy Needles, Forceps And Others), By Application (Surgical Biopsy, Skin Biopsy, Needle Biopsy, Bone Marrow Biopsy, Cancer Diagnosis And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes And Others) – Forecast Till 2022

Biopsy Devices Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Biopsy Devices Market” report, states that the global market of biopsy devices is expected to surge at 6.4% CAGR and value at 2.4 Bn by 2022. Biopsy is the medical procedure of removal of a slice of tissue or cell from a patient for diagnostic purpose. I is highly used in the diagnosis of malignancy of tumor, or cancer cells. The worldwide biopsy devices market 2020 is expected to surge at a high pace due to increased cases of cancer. The rise in need for high quality diagnostic and effective therapeutic regime for cancer patients are major factors that are responsible for the expansion of the global market of biopsy devices. Governments, around the globe, are increasing their budget on healthcare. A healthy nation is a mandate to develop into a powerful, resourceful, and strong economy. Thus, the easy availability of biopsy devices across different medical institutions, hospitals, and pathology labs can impel the expansion of the worldwide biopsy devices market. High investment in R&D and development in medical infrastructure can boost the regional biopsy medical devices market growth in the near future.

Biopsy Devices Market Key Players

MRFR listed reputed players in the biopsy devices market. They are; Precision Biopsy, LLC, BD, Cook Medical, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC. (UK), Leica Biosystems, Hologic, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc. Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Focal Therapeutics, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Creganna, and others. These key players are sorted by MRFR on the basis of origin, industrial expertise, and product line. The substantial investment made in research and development of innovative and more effective biopsy devices are likely to add a competitive edge to the key players. The efficacy of innovations and their popularity can improve the position of the market.

Biopsy Devices Market Segmental Outline

The global biopsy devices market study is based on product type, end –users, and applications. The product-type segments of the market are biopsy guidance system, biopsy guns, forceps, biopsy needles, and others. Increase in application of biopsy needles can cause the global biopsy device market to surge. The application-based segments of the market are skin biopsy, surgical biopsy, bone marrow biopsy, cancer diagnosis, needle biopsy, and others. Cancer diagnosis is the well-known application of biopsy devices, which is likely to bolster the expansion of the global market of biopsy devices. The end users-based segments are specialty clinics, hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others. The diagnostics centers can generate considerable revenue by 2022.

Biopsy Devices Market Regional Outlook

North America biopsy devices market is expected to hold the grand share of the global market. Europe biopsy devices market can secure the second position globally. Asia Pacific biopsy devices market can surge at a high pace. The availability of firm medical infrastructure can bolster the expansion of the biopsy device market across the study period. Hectic work-life schedule, consumption of poor diet, genetics, and environmental factors are chief cause for the high prevalence of cancer in the region. These are creating several growth opportunities for the expansion of the regional biopsy devices market. Europe boasting of the easy availability of experts that can handle biopsy devices can prompt the expansion of the regional market in near future. Expansion of ageing populace and high prevalence of cancer in APAC can support the growth of the biopsy devices market across the assessment period.

