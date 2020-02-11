At 32.5% of CAGR CAR T Cell Therapy Market Share Touch 7.7 Billion by the End of 2028 | Latest Coherent Market Insights 2020

In the recent past, targeted immunotherapy has been the first line of treatment in cancer, which includes CAR-T cell therapy. It is a very effective treatment as it has been preferred over chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. CAR-T cells or Chimeric Antigen Receptor are special protein receptor. In CAR-T cell therapy T-cells are derived from patient’s blood and added with CAR that binds to specific protein’s cancer cells. Millions of such cancer cells are developed in laboratory and are administered in patients through infusion. These cells have ability to bind to infected cancer cells and kill them, in order to cure the cancer. In fact, masking of cancer cells from immune cells can be dealt with inclusion of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the body, which can identify and remove cancer cells. This novel approach to use patient’s immune cells to combat cancer cells has been extremely successful and is used in the treatment of pediatric relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia, refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and other cancers.

The global CAR-T cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 295.1 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.5 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cancer cases and growing number patients showing negative response to alternative therapies is expected to drive growth of global CAR-T cells therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, according to The Cancer Research, UK, in 2012, over 14.1 million cancer cases were recorded across the globe. Furthermore, according to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada, in 2016, around 22,340 people in Canada were diagnosed with some form of blood cancer, of which 9,000 cases were lymphoma.

Furthermore, availability of new and effective therapy options to cure symptoms of the disease is another factor propelling growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two CAR-T cell therapies Kymriah and Yescarta for children and adult lymphoblastic leukemia and advanced lymphoma in adults, respectively. This is expected fuel growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives for enhance healthcare infrastructure and promoting research for cell therapy in cancer is expected to drive growth of the market. For instance, in December 2016, the National Cancer Advisory Board sanctioned US$ 1.8 billion of fund for Cancer Moonshot, which is an initiative taken up to fasten the research with an aim to make more therapies available cancer patient.

However, side effects associated with the cell therapy could lead to cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and other neurological problems that include seizures, coma, hallucinations, and delirium. This factor is expected to hinder the global CAR-T cell market growth.

North America holds dominant position in the global CAR-T cell therapy market. This is owing to rampant development and launch of new therapies for cancer treatment by major companies in the region. For instance, in August 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Kymriah, a CAR-T cell therapy to treat pediatric and young adult patients suffering with a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Moreover, a large patient pool suffering from cancer in the U.S. and Canada and is expected to further support growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2016, around 171,000 patients with blood cancer are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Europe is also expected to hold significant position in the market, in terms of revenue. This growth is attributed to increasing investment and extensive research for development activities of cancer therapies in the region. For instance, according to the European Hematology and Oncology Department’s study, in 2017, the role of CAR-T cells in treatment of Leukapheresis is extremely crucial. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of market players involved in various business strategies such as collaboration and research agreements with local players to develop novel CAR-T cell therapies. For instance, in March, Cesca Therapeutics entered into a license agreement with China-based, Boyalife Group for CAR-T cell related bioprocessing, development, and manufacturing outsourcing.

Key players are engaged in developing and launching innovative products and adopt merger and acquisition strategies to retain position in the global CAR-T cell therapy market

Key players in the market are engaged in extensive research and development to launch new targeted cell therapies in the market. For instance, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston is conducting phase 1 clinical trial studies of central memory–derived CD19 CAR T–cell therapy for relapsed intermediate-grade B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Moreover, key players are focused on strategic merger and acquisition to enhance their share in the global CAR-T cell therapy market. For instance, in April 2018, Pfizer, Inc. entered into a deal with Allogene, to develop an investigational CAR-T cell therapy for treating cancer.

Key players operating in the global CAR-T cell therapy market include Novartis International AG, Kite Pharma, Inc. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Juno Therapeutics (Celgene Corporation), Bluebird Bio, Inc. (Celgene Corporation), Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Mustang Bio, Inc., Aurora Biopharma Inc., Legend Biotech (Genscript Biotech Corporation), Pfizer, Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., and others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, by Targeted Antigen: CD 19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD 20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, by Region: North America By Targeted Antigen: CD 19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD 20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others By Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Targeted Antigen: CD 19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD 20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others By Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Targeted Antigen: CD 19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD 20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others By Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Targeted Antigen: CD 19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD 20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others By Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Targeted Antigen: CD 19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD 20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others By Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Targeted Antigen: CD 19 BCMA HER2 GD2 CD 20 CD22 CD30 CD33 HER1 Others By Therapeutic Application: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Glioblastoma Sarcoma Neuroblastoma Acute Myeloid Leukemia Breast Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Hepatocellular Carcinoma Colorectal Cancer Others By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Novartis International AG * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance Strategies Kite Pharma, Inc. (Gilead Sciences, Inc.) Juno Therapeutics (Celgene Corporation) Bluebird Bio, Inc. (Celgene Corporation) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Mustang Bio, Inc. Aurora Biopharma Inc. Legend Biotech (Genscript Biotech Corporation) Pfizer, Inc. CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd.



