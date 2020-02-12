At 17.1% of CAGR U.S. Medical Foods Market Share Touch US$ 38,764.7 Mn by the End of 2027 | Latest Coherent Market Insights 2020

U.S. Medical Foods Market, by Food Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Food Supplements), by Disease Indication (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Channel, and Online Channel), was valued at US$ 10,991.5 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Key players in the market are focused on strengthening their market position by collaborating with other manufacturers for development and commercialization of efficient medical food products.

For instance, in November 2018, Entrinsic Health Solutions (EHS), an innovative health sciences company entered into a partnership agreement with Nestlé Health Science, a global innovative leader pioneering premium-quality, science-based nutritional health solutions for commercialization of Enterade is an electrolyte beverage containing amino acids and electrolyte designed for patients with gastrointestinal discomfort.

Request Free PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3215

Moreover, in 2017, Ferring Pharmaceuticals entered into an collaborative agreement with VSL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for adopting marketing rights for its VSL3, a food supplement in the Europe market. VSL3 contains 450 billion live bacteria in eight different strains per sachet.

Furthermore, in April 2017, Entera Health, Inc. and RedHill Biopharma, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, entered into a collaboration, in order to commercialize EnteraGam in the U.S. market.

Browse 36 Market Data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 102 Pages and in-depth TOC on “U.S. Medical Foods Market”- Forecast to 2027, by Food Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Food Supplements), by Disease Indication (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Channel, and Online Channel)To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the U.S. medical foods market, click the link below:https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/us-medical-foods-market-3215

Key players are focusing on strategic collaborations, in order to develop therapeutic agents and biomarkers for gastrointestinal diseases. For instance in January 2016, Enterome SA entered into a collaborative research agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for discovery of novel targets and therapeutic agents for Crohn’s disease.

Moreover, in January 2016, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. and Enterome SA entered into a strategic drug discovery collaboration to research and develop potential microbiome-based new therapeutic agents for gastrointestinal disorders such as inflammatory bowel diseases.

Key Takeaways of the U.S. Medical Foods Market:

The U.S. medical foods market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about medical foods in the U.S. and rising risks of gastrointestinal disease such as Cohn’s diseases or ulcerative colitis in the U.S. For instance, according to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America 2017 report, around 1.4 million people were affected from inflammatory bowel disease, of which 600,000 had Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis in the U.S.

Among food type, probiotic segment held a largest market share in 2018 owing to rising demand for medical foods and increasing presence of market players in U.S., is expected to propel growth of the probiotic market in the U.S. medical foods market over the forecast period.

Among disease indication, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) segment held a higher market share in 2018 owing to increasing patient pool suffering from IBS in the U.S. For instance, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) 2016, in the U.S., around 2.4 million and 3.5 million people visited hospitals and clinics, for the treatment of IBS.

Companies operating in the U.S. medical foods market include Enterome SA, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Abbott, ExeGi Pharma, LLC, VSL Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Entera Health, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Danone, and Nestlé S.A.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr.Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154,U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737