Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Is Expected to Register A CAGR Of 5.3% By 2027| by Technology Type – (In-vitro fertilization (IVF) (IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and IVF without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER).

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market, by Product Type (Consumables and Instruments), By Technology (In-vitro fertilization (IVF) (IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and IVF without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) and Others); by Procedure (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking, and Others; by End User (Fertility Clinics, IVF Center, and Hospital), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 23.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2019–2027), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Frequent product launches, approvals are expected to drive the global assistive reproductive technology market growth in the forecast period

Manufacturers are focused on launching products and expanding their offerings of ART. In August 2017, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services, launched TrakJector, a micromanipulator system which offers unique and intuitive control over fast and accurate Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and embryo biopsy procedures in ART laboratories.In October 2017, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., a world-wide provider of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), announced the expansion of range of products for its ART market, on a direct sales basis in North America. The range of products includes Gynemed Glass Micropipettes, Micromanipulation System, Hamilton Thorne DuraSlides, Halosperm DNA Fragmentation Kits and others.

In July 2018, Merck KGaA, a science and technology company, announced the launch of QBOX IVF, it streamlines data transfer between lab instruments and electronic medical record (EMR) providers. In the same year and month they also launched the new Geri Assess 2.0 which enables automatic detection of key events in embryo and blastocyst development, improves efficiency in embryo assessment, these two products are used in IVF and ART clinics.

Moreover, in October 2016, EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, announced the launch of New Fertility Technologies Division, at the 72nd American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of infertility is expected to drive the global assistive reproductive technology market growth in near future

Increase in prevalence and incidence of infertility rates has led to increase in the number of ART clinics. For instance, according to National Centers for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, there are total 499 ART clinics in the U.S., among which 464 clinics had reported the data (related to ART procedures) to CDC, which states that overall, 231,936 number of ART cycles were performed by 464 clinics in U.S in 2015.

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market, by Product Type (Consumables and Instruments); by Technology (In-vitro fertilization (IVF) (IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and IVF without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) and Others; by Procedure (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking, and Others; by End User (Fertility Clinics, IVF Center and Hospital); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027

Key players in the market are involved in strategic acquisitions in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2018, Cooper Surgical Inc. acquired LifeGlobal Group and its affiliates, a global provider of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) devices. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Cooper Surgical’s fertility media offerings and help improve their fertility business.In February 2016, Cooper Surgical Inc., acquired The Pipette Company (TPC), a manufacturer and distributor of micropipettes in the ART market, based in Adelaide, Australia.

Key Takeaways of the Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market:

The global assistive reproductive technology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2019–2027) owing to frequent launches and approvals of assistive reproductive technology products

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global assistive reproductive technology market owing to increase in ART centers and rising awareness about ART among the populace

Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to be a potential markets owing to increasing infertility rates among people aged 35-40, and increasing awareness of IVF procedures and ART technologies

Major players operating in the global assistive reproductive technology market include Cooper Surgical Inc., Hamilton Thorne, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Nidacon International AB, Vitrolife AB, EMD Serono, Inc., INVO Bioscience, IVFtech ApS, Gonagen Medikal, Cook Medical LLC, and CellCura ASA.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market, By Product Type: Consumables Instruments

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market, By Technology: In-vitro fertilization (IVF) IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) IVF without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI) Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) Others

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market, By Procedure: Fresh Donor Frozen Donor Fresh Nondonor Frozen Nondonor Embryo/Egg Banking Others

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market, By End User: Fertility Clinics IVF Center Hospital

Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market, By Region: North America By Product Type : Consumables Instruments By Technology: In-vitro fertilization (IVF) IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) IVF without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI) Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER) Others By Procedure : Fresh Donor Frozen Donor Fresh Nondonor Frozen Nondonor Embryo/Egg Banking Others By End User: Fertility Clinics IVF Center Hospital By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Product Type : By Technology: By Procedure : By End User: By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type : By Technology: By Procedure : By End User: By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Product Type : By Technology: By Procedure : By End User: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Product Type : By Technology: By Procedure : By End User: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type : By Technology: By Procedure : By End User: By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Cooper Surgical Inc.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Key Strategies Recent Developments Hamilton Thorne, Inc. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. Nidacon International AB Vitrolife AB EMD Serono, Inc. INVO Bioscience IVFtech ApS Gonagen Medikal Cook Medical LLC CellCura ASA Merck KGaA.



