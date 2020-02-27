Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market Set to Rise at a CAGR of 5.7% Over 2019-2027 With Global Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Growth, Business Statistics and Forecast to 2027

There are various types of arthroscopy products that include, arthroscopes and visualization systems, arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, and arthroscopy RF systems that find application in various procedures such as shoulder arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, knee arthroscopy, elbow arthroscopy, and small joints arthroscopy.

Statistics:

The global arthroscopy procedures and products market is estimated to account for US$ 5,661.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market: Drivers

Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is expected to boost growth of the global arthroscopy procedures and products market over the forecast period. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, osteoarthritis affects 13.9% adults and 33.6% of those aged above 65 years in the U.S., annually. Obesity is a key risk factor for knee osteoarthritis and increases the risk three-fold.

Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market: Opportunities

Increasing adoption of all-arthroscopic Latarjet (aL) procedure for the management of recurrent shoulder instability is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. For instance, in September 2019, researchers from Villa Maria Cecilia Hospital and Campus Bio-Medico University, Italy, reported that arthroscopic Latarjet procedure is a potential solution for the management of recurrent anterior shoulder instability.

Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market: Restraints

Quadriceps neuromuscular function remains impaired in the short- and long-term following knee arthroscopy for meniscal surgery and/or anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. This is expected to hamper adoption of arthroscopy procedures, thereby hampering growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Arthroscopic Implants segment in the global arthroscopy procedures and products market was valued at US$ 3,486.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5,858.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing patient population and increasing research and development.

Market Trends

Increasing investment in arthroscopy is expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, in November 2018, a group of AngelMD investors announced the completion of a syndicate funding round for Indago as part of the company’s US$ 5.5 million Series A for the development of ArthroFree – a endoscopic camera that eliminates the wires—and their associated risks and inefficiencies.

Adoption of arthroscopy for shoulder stabilization is also a current trend in the global arthroscopy procedures and products market. For instance, in July 2018, researchers from the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, presented patients with shoulder instability between the ages of 14 and 20 who underwent arthroscopic anterior stabilization in the beach chair position by a single surgeon, at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Annual Meeting in San Diego. The study reported the procedure may aid young athletes with shoulder instability have low revision rates and high return to sport rates.

Global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global arthroscopy procedures and products market include Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Stryker Corporation.

Key Developments

Increasing R&D in arthroscopy to boost growth of the market. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Arthroscopic and Related Surgery in September 2019, diagnostic arthroscopy may be a useful diagnostic tool in patients with suspicion but no clear evidence of periprosthetic shoulder infection and may offer high sensitivity and specificity.

In December 2019, researchers from Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group revealed that routine pre-operative fascia iliaca block for elective hip arthroscopic labral repair and treatment of femoroacetabular impingement is not recommended.

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market, By Product Type: Arthroscopes and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories

Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market, By Procedures: Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow Arthroscopy Small Joints Arthroscopy Others

Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Arthroscopes and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories By Procedures Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow Arthroscopy Small Joints Arthroscopy Others By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: Arthroscopes and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories By Procedures Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow Arthroscopy Small Joints Arthroscopy Others By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: Arthroscopes and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories By Procedures Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow Arthroscopy Small Joints Arthroscopy Others By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: Arthroscopes and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories By Procedures Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow Arthroscopy Small Joints Arthroscopy Others By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: Arthroscopes and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories By Procedures Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow Arthroscopy Small Joints Arthroscopy Others By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: Arthroscopes and Visualization Systems Arthroscopic Resection Systems Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems Arthroscopic Implants Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories By Procedures Shoulder Arthroscopy Hip Arthroscopy Knee Arthroscopy Elbow Arthroscopy Small Joints Arthroscopy Others By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Arthrex, Inc.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies CONMED Corporation Johnson & Johnson KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG Olympus Corporation Richard Wolf GmbH Stryker Corporation



