Anti-Rheumatics Market will Generate $71,934 Million By 2026

Key market players analyzed in the research include Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnsons, Celegene Corporations, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., MedImmune, LLC, Celltrion Inc., Biogen Inc., and Amgen Inc.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6289

Surge in rheumatoid arthritis incidence, increase in geriatric population, and increase in level of obesity across the globe fuel the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Anti-rheumatics market held nearly $57.22 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $71.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026. The research provides a detailed analysis of changing dynamics, recent trends, key segments, major winning strategies, and competitive landscape.

Surge in rheumatoid arthritis incidence, increase in geriatric population, and increase in level of obesity across the globe fuel the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. However, side effects regarding medication and expensive cost of biologics & biosimilars restrain the market growth. On the other hand, R&D activities taking place in biosimilars and innovative biologics create numerous opportunities in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018 – 2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019 – 2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Drug Class, By Type Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

On the basis of drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) segment accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to its effects on medical conditions rather than symptoms. However, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment would register the highest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Inquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6289

On the basis of type, the prescription-based drugs segment held the largest market share in the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in terms of revenue, and is expected to register its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of specialized hospitals across the globe that offer treatments by specialized professionals. Contrarily, the over-the-counter drugs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness about treatment options and ease in accessibility.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the global anti-rheumatics market, and is estimated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to ease in availability and rise in aging population susceptible to nephrological disorders. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in expenditure in healthcare and rise in awareness regarding anti-rheumatics.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Related Reports:

Biosimilars Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2020

Metabolomics Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Vaccines Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023