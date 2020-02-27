Americas to Dominate Forensic Swab Market to Touch USD 49.09 Million by 2023

Forensic Swab Market Analysis

The global forensic swab market is projected to touch USD 49.09 million at a 5.8% CAGR between 2015-2023, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. A forensic swab is an initial process used in the crime scene for easy criminal profiling. Cotton, flocked, and foam is the most widely used forensic swabs. These swabs are utilized to adsorb saliva, blood, sexual assault evidence, and touch DNA, that is, skin cells that are shed at the time of handling an object. From the recovered samples, the DNA is purified. Besides, the DNA profile too is determined, which is called the genetic fingerprint.

Numerous factors are adding to the global forensic swab market growth. These factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include constant technological advances, increased R&D, rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, favorable government support, growing forensic biotechnology sector, increasing use of DNA forensics, and rising criminal activities.

On the contrary, irregular supply of products and the high cost of DNA free swabs are factors that may limit the global forensic swab market growth during the forecast period.

Forensic Swab Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global forensic swab market based on end user, type, and swab shaft.

By type, the global forensic swab market is segmented into cotton, flocked, and foam. Of these, the foam type segment will lead the market during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the cotton segment will grow at the highest CAGR.

By swab shaft, the global forensic swab market is segmented into polystyrene shaft, wood stick shaft, and others. Of these, the polystyrene shaft segment will dominate the market during the forecast period and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

By end user, the global forensic swab market is segmented into forensic science laboratories, hospitals, and others. Of these, forensic science laboratories will have a major share in the market during the forecast period.

Forensic Swab Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global Forensic Swab Market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Europe. Of these, the Americas will dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors adding to the forensic swab market growth in the region include the development of laboratories in hospitals, an increase in forensic labs that are contributing to the number of microbiological tests, rising dependence on blood sampling, and the growing number of criminal cases.

The global forensic swab market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period. Factors adding to the forensic swab market growth in the region include the increasing number of accident cases, rise in the total number of hospitals and research labs, increasing frequency of different diseases, and growing demand for blood sampling. This region is predicted to grow at a 6.1% CAGR.

The global forensic swab market in the MEA is predicted to have a slow growth during the forecast period owing to low awareness levels and limited exposure to forensic labs.

Forensic Swab Market Studied by Top Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global forensic swab market report include Medtech Forensics, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Puritan Medical Products, Luna, MWE, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Copan Italia S.p.A., Merck KGaA, Sirchie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Industry players have incorporated several strategies to strengthen their position in the market, such as extensive R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances.

Industry News

February 2020: MHA gives a nod to swab collection study in cases related to sexual assault. The research is being carried out by NICFS together with the gynaecology departments of RML, AIIMS, and Safdarjung hospitals.

