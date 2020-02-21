Ambulatory Electrocardiography (ECG) Market in US 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2025

Ambulatory Electrocardiography (ECG) Industry

Description

The ambulatory ECG records the electrical activity of heart while walking (ambulatory) and doing normal activities. In contrast to the usual 12 lead ECG, where the heart’s electrical signals are captured for only a few seconds, the continuous ambulatory ECG monitor can record such signals over a prolonged period at the patient’s own home or work environment.

Ambulatory ECG monitoring, which can be performed using a variety of techniques for as short as 24 to 48 hours and for as long as months to years, offers the opportunity to review cardiac ECG data during normal routine activity, including any physical and psychological stresses. Ambulatory ECG monitoring for longer periods (when compared with standard ECG for a 10-second time period) is more sensitive for detecting spontaneous, often highly variable cardiac arrhythmias or conduction abnormalities. Current ambulatory ECG monitoring technologies include traditional holter, event monitors, mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry (MCOT) and implantable loop recorders.

The US ambulatory ECG market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such rising ageing population, increasing health care expenditure, accelerating economic growth, growing burden of atrial fibrillation and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. The major trends observed in this market include technological advancements, increased demand for home based monitoring systems product innovation- Pocket ECG. However, the growth of this budding is constrained by challenges such as high competition, stringent regulations and high barriers to entry.

The report “The US Ambulatory ECG Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2024)” analyses the development of this market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: BioTelemetry, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Medtronic Plc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types

1.3 Indication

2. The US Ambulatory ECG Market

2.1 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Volume

2.2 The US Ambulatory ECG Market Forecast by Volume

2.3 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Device

2.4 The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Indication

2.5 The US Ambulatory ECG Device by AF Symptoms

2.6 The US Ambulatory ECG Device by Syncope

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

3.1.2 Increasing Health Care Expenditure

3.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

3.1.4 Growing Burden of Atrial Fibrillation

3.1.5 Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

3.2 Key Trends & Developments

3.2.1 Technological Advancements

3.2.2 Increased Demand for Home Based Monitoring Systems

3.2.3 Product Innovation- PocketECG

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 High Competition

3.3.2 Stringent Regulations

3.3.3 High Barriers to Entry

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Market

4.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

4.2 The US

4.2.1 The US Ambulatory ECG – Product Comparison by Company

5. Company Profiles

5.1 BioTelemetry, Inc.

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.3 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

5.4 Medtronic Plc.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Types of Ambulatory ECG

The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Volume (2013-2017)

The US Ambulatory ECG Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2022)

The US Ambulatory ECG Market by Device (2017)

The US Traditional Holter Market by Volume (2013-2017)

The US Traditional Holter Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2022)

The US Event Monitors Market by Volume (2013-2017)

The US Event Monitors Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2022)

The US MCOT Market by Volume (2013-2017)

The US MCOT Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2022)

Continued…

