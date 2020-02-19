Advanced Wound Care Market is Set to Achieve $13.94 Bn by 2026

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global advanced wound care market report include B Braun Melsungen AG, C Adynxx, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH), Smith & Nephew Plc., Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), ConvaTec Group plc, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), 3M (Acelity Inc.), Organogenesis Holdings Inc., and Medtronic Plc. These market players have subsumed various strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to raise their stand in the industry.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of diabetes, obesity and chronic conditions worldwide, and significant technological advancements to deal with complex wounds drive the growth of the global advanced wound care market.

As per the report issued by Allied Market Research, the global advanced would care market was pegged at $8.45 billion in 2018 and is projected to hit $13.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & scopes, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Upsurge in elderly population, increase in incidence of diabetes, obesity and chronic conditions across the world, and high-end technological advancements to deal with complex wounds fuel the growth of the global advanced wound care market. On the other hand, high costs related to advanced wound care products curbs the growth to certain extent. However, untapped prospects in developing economies are expected to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the near future.

The therapy devices to rule the roost during the forecast period-

Based on product, the therapy devices segment accounted for more than one-third of the global market share in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate throughout the estimated period. At the same time, the active wound care segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.4% till 2026.

The hospitals segment to retain its dominance from 2019 to 2026-

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the major share, generating nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its top status during the study period. Simultaneously, the community centers would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% by the end of 2026.

North America to lead the trail in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share during 2019–2026. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% by 2026. The other two region analyzed in the report take in Europe and LAMEA.

