Adrenal Insufficiency Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Adrenal Insufficiency Industry

Description

Adrenal Insufficiency is a rare disease in which the adrenal glands are unable to produce sufficient amount of the hormones cortisone, aldosterone or Dehydroepiandrosterone, which are essential for vital functions of the human body. Cortisol in particular is very important for life and its deficiency can lead to the inability of the body to cope with intense stress. This condition can be life threatening, the sudden and severe worsening of which is called adrenal crisis. Common symptoms of adrenal insufficiency are fatigue, muscle weakness, loss of appetite, weight loss, and abdominal pain.

Adrenal insufficiency can be of two types, namely primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. Primary adrenal insufficiency, also called Addison’s disease occurs when the adrenal glands cannot produce sufficient amount of the adrenal hormone cortisol or aldosterone. Secondary adrenal insufficiency occurs when the pituitary gland is unable to produce enough amount of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), the lack of which drops cortisol production resulting in the shrinkage of adrenal glands. The most common cause of adrenal insufficiency is autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, pernicious anemia and lupus erythematosus etc., while infections like tuberculosis are also known to cause the disease. It can be diagnosed through tests like Hormonal Blood and Urine Tests.

The entire adrenal insufficiency market can be subdivided into the market for pediatric and adult insufficiency, the latter of which constitutes a massive share. Further, cortisol deficiency records higher prevalence and market among other adrenal hormones. The Adrenal Insufficiency market is characterized by few competitors, specialist providers and known patient groups which are driven by factors like escalating healthcare spending, increasing sales of prescription drugs, rising spending on medicines and growing market for orphan drugs. In recent years, treatment market of this disease has been witnessing increased medical research for alternative therapies like transplantation of adrenal glands. However, symptoms of the disease are often ignored, leaving the market largely underdiagnosed.

The report “Adrenal Insufficiency Market” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the United States and Europe. Major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are discussed in detail in the report along with the present and upcoming competition in the market.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

2. Global Adrenal Insufficiency Market

2.1 Global Adrenal Insufficiency Prevalence

2.2 Global Adrenal Insufficiency Market by Value

2.3 Global Adrenal Insufficiency Prevalence by Type

2.4 Global Adrenal Insufficiency Market by Region

2.4.1 Global Adrenal Insufficiency Prevalence by Region

2.4.2 Global Adrenal Insufficiency Market Value by Region

3. Regional Markets

3.1 The U.S. Cortisol Deficiency Market

3.1.1 Pediatric Cortisol Deficiency Prevalence

3.1.2 Pediatric Cortisol Deficiency Market by Value

3.1.3 Adult Cortisol Deficiency Prevalence

3.1.4 Adult Cortisol Deficiency Market by Value

3.2 EU5 Cortisol Deficiency Market

3.2.1 Pediatric Cortisol Deficiency Market by Prevalence

3.2.2 Pediatric Cortisol Deficiency Market by Value

3.2.3 Adult Cortisol Deficiency Market by Prevalence

3.2.4 Adult Cortisol Deficiency Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Trends

4.3 Challenges

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bristol Myers Squibb

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Novartis

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Pfizer Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 StrongBridge Biopharma

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Global Adrenal Insufficiency Prevalence (2015)

Global Adrenal Insufficiency Market by Value (2015)

Global Adrenal Insufficiency Prevalence by Type (2015)

Adrenal Insufficiency Prevalence by Region (2015)

Global Adrenal Insufficiency Market Value by Region (2015)

Continued…

