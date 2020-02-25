Abbott’s Gallant Cardiac Implants Cleared in Europe

Abbott won clearance in the European Union for its new Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) implants.

The MRI compatible devices, which Abbott claims have an extended battery lifetime, can securely communicate with patients and physicians via Abbott’s myMerlinPulse smartphone app. Physicians can monitor their patients, including being able to spot asymptomatic events, and patients can trigger their own signals to notify their doctors when they are feeling something abnormal. Patients can also use the app to see what data their docs are receiving, how the implants are doing, and when to schedule regular appointments.

The Gallant CRT-D system features Abbott’s MultiPoint Pacing and SyncAV that work to improve how patients respond to CRT therapy, and the Gallant ICD sports the company’s TailoredTherapy technology that improves how physicians program the implant.

“The positive impact of remote monitoring has been proven repeatedly and leads to better patient outcomes and reduced burden on the healthcare system,” said Avi Fischer, M.D., divisional vice president and chief medical officer for Abbott’s Cardiac Rhythm Management business, in a press release. “Abbott’s new Gallant system provides people the ability to connect to their doctor anytime, even while away from home, and reinforces our commitment to incorporate advanced technologies that will help improve engagement between patients, caregivers and doctors.”

Abbott’s Gallant™ ICD and CRT-D devices do not yet have U.S. FDA approval.

Via: Abbott