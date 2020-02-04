4D Printing in Healthcare Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2027

4D Printing in Healthcare Industry

Description

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare is accounted for $4.34 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. Growing technological advancements in 3D printing technology is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, demand for organ transplants will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, high cost of production and development may hinder the growth of the market.

4D printing helps to create a 3D physical object by adding smart material layer by layer through computer-operated computer-aided design (CAD) data. 4D printing in healthcare is the latest technology that is going to revolutionize the world of prosthetics and artificial organs. This technology can provide extensive support in the medical field, especially with better and smart medical implants, tools and devices.

By Technology, Selective Laser Sintering segment is constantly enhancing due to its manufacturing benefits. The scope of SLS printing in the healthcare industry includes medical products and dentistry. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities owing to the rising demand for organ transplantation in this region.

Some of the key players in 4D Printing in Healthcare market include Stratasys, Ltd, Materialise NV, 3D Systems, Inc, Envisiontec, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Dassault Systèmes, EOS GmbH, Electro Optical System, Poietis and Cadence Design Systems.

Components Covered:

• Programmable Materials

• Equipment

• Software & Services

Applications Covered:

• Patient-Specific Implants

• Medical and Research Models

• Surgical Guides

Technologies Covered:

• Polyjet

• Selective Laser Sintering

• Stereolithography

• Fused Deposition Modelling

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Other End Users

Regional Description

The report of the 4D Printing in Healthcare market offers competitive strategies over various regions on a global level. It directs at evaluating the market size and future growth potential of the 4D Printing in Healthcare market over the mentioned regions. The regions that are comprised in the reports are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Through regional analysis of the market, the study aims to embrace outlook, latest trends, and opportunities in the given review period of 2025.

