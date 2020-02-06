2020-2026 Orthopedic Implants Market to Reach USD 64.0 Billion | Industry Analysis by Top Manufacturers with Size, Share, Segments, Drivers

The global orthopedic implants market size is set to touch USD 64.0 billion by 2026, exhibiting a modest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Unprecedented rise in geriatric population across the globe to be the key growth driver of this market. According to the United States Census Bureau (USCB), the proportion of aged people to the total world population is steadily climbing. For example, in 2012, world population had reached 7 billion and the people aged 65 and above were 8% of this number or 562 million. In 2015, the number rose by 55 million, with the percentage increasing to 8.5% of the total population in a span of 3 years. The USCB predicts that between 2025 and 2050, this geriatric population will double to reach 1.6 billion, whilst the total population will grow only by 34%. This, the USCB states, is attributable to the reduction in fertility rates around the world and lengthening lifespans due to advancements in medical technologies. This is expected to substantially broaden the base of the market, especially the joint reconstruction segment, as per the orthopedic implants market trends.

Leading Players operating in the Orthopedic Implants Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

ArthroCare Corporation

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Smith & Nephew

North America to Hold a Commanding Position; Europe to Grow at an Impressive Rate

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global orthopedic implants market share owing to the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis in the region. Europe is projected to grow at a considerable rate on account of rapid spread of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity in the continent. In Asia-Pacific, rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable incomes will propel the market in the region, as per the orthopedic implants market analysis by Fortune Business Insights. However, the market growth in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East is anticipated to be slow due to low levels of development in these regions.

Widespread Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Conditions to Spike Market Demand

Musculoskeletal conditions refer to disorders that adversely affect the locomotor system in the body, that is, bones, muscles, joints, ligaments, and tissues. Disorders related to these movements are increasing in prevalence, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the WHO, between 20% and 33% of the world’s population is currently suffering from some painful and chronic musculoskeletal disease. The 2017 Global Burden of Disease Report revealed that musculoskeletal conditions were the second leading contributor to global disability, accounting for about 16% of all years with disability in an individual’s life. Given the economic costs associated with these disorders, the need to prevent them is stronger than ever today, which augurs well for the market as it will spur innovation among players in the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Product

Joint Reconstruction

Knee

Hip

Extremities

Spinal Implants

Spinal Fusion Devices

Spinal Non-fusion Devices

Trauma Implants

Dental Implants

Endosteal Implants

Superperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Orthobiologics

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

