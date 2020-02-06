2020 – 2026 Animal Vaccines Market to Touch USD 16.01 Billion | Worldwide Analysis, Research, Business Growth, Development Strategy, Regional, Market Size & Share

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Animal Vaccines Market is anticipated to rise from a value of USD 9.75 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.01 Billion by 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The Animal Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of product, animal, and route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Among these, the parental animal vaccines segment will earn the highest revenue in the forecast duration with respect to route of administration. This is owing to the fact that parental animal vaccines are among the most traditional and common forms of vaccinations. On the other side, the companion animal segment is prognosticated to grow at rapid CAGR in the forecast period, with respect to animal. This is attributable to the rise in number of pet ownership on a worldwide basis.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Rise in Disposable Income to Help Asia Pacific Market Grow Rapidly

The Animal Vaccines Market was dominated by North America with a revenue generation of US$ 2.97 billion in 2018 AND Fortune Business Insights predicts this region to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well owing to the rapid adoption of efficient veterinary vaccines. This, accompanied by the use of technologically advanced vaccine delivery across all regions is anticipated to help North America remain dominant.

On the other side, the market for veterinary vaccination in Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register highest growth in the market. This is attributable to the rise in awareness and increase in disposable incomes of people that made them want to invest in the healthcare and well-being of their pets. Livestock and companion animals from Japan, India, China and the rest of Asia Pacific are taking keen interest in the implementation of timely vaccination. This is further expected to increase the Animal Vaccines Market share in the region.

