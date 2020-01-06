Worldwide Ultrasound Equipment Market 2020 | Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends 2025

The ultrasound equipment market is likely to grow in the coming years due to technological advancements in ultrasound equipment. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Ultrasound Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to reach US$ 10,500.8 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights predicts that this market was valued at US$ 7,052.5 Mn in 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The ultrasound equipment market is likely to witness growth in the coming years due to the rising uptake of these devices. Ultrasound technology is used to produce high-quality diagnostic images with the use of high-frequency waves. Technological advancements have led to the introduction of portable ultrasound equipment. The advent of innovative devices such as doppler ultrasound equipment is likely to boost the global ultrasound equipment market.

Leading Players operating in the Ultrasound Equipment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation Abbott

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Other prominent players

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ultrasound-equipment-market-100515

Butterfly IQ Receives FDA Clearance for Smartphone-Integrated Ultrasound

In 2017, Butterfly IQ received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its ‘Ultrasound-On-A-Chip’. Butterfly’s latest device was portable and operated on a single chip, integrated within a compact space. The device is cleared for several clinical uses including pediatric, gynecological and abdominal cases. The device can directly transfer the image to a smartphone and has an added advantage of storing the image over the cloud. The device will witness huge demand from around the world, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global ultrasound equipment market.

Canon Medical Systems Launches ‘Aplio-a’ Series Ultrasound Equipment

In 2019, Canon Medical Systems Corporation launched ‘Aplio-a’, a new series of ultrasound equipment. Canon’s latest series of ultrasound equipment covered a wide range of health-related applications at affordable prices. These factors will lead to a high demand for ultrasound equipment in the forthcoming years. The product is likely to have a positive impact on the global ultrasound equipment market and is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cart-based

Compact / Point-of-Care

Hand-held

By Application

Radiology

Cardiology

Gynecology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Ultrasound Equipment Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ultrasound-equipment-market-100515

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Ultrasound Equipment Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Ultrasound Equipment Market growth?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs