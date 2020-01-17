What is behind the Rise of the Veterinary Therapeutics Market?

The global veterinary therapeutics market is projected to grow at a significant rate on account of rising demand for meat and meat products. Fortune Business Insights in its new report, titled “Veterinary Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channels (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2025” finds that the growing population across the world is positively impacting the veterinary therapeutics market. In 2017, the global market for veterinary therapeutics was valued at US$ 35,005.2 Mn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 54,968.3 Mn by 2025. Furthermore, the report predicts the global market to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Veterinary therapeutic drugs are expected to emerge dominant in the global veterinary therapeutics market by 2025. The segment covered a share of 51.1% in the year 2017 in the global market. This is ascribable to the rising use of therapeutic drugs on pets and growing awareness about animal health. In addition to this, fast approval on new products is also driving the therapeutic drugs segment.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Veterinary Therapeutics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Veterinary Therapeutics Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138

Key Players Operating in The Veterinary Therapeutics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Zoetis

Intervet Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Elanco

Merial

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Ceva

Increasing Access to Treatment for Companion Animals to Propel the Market

“The increasing research and development (R&D) activities in the veterinary therapeutics area will create ample opportunities for the market’s growth,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This has further resulted in the discovery of novel treatment and surgical capabilities for companion animals, which will positively impact the market’s growth,” he added. Also, the rising population across the world, combined with rising demand for food, will act as a chief growth driver of the global veterinary therapeutics market. In addition to this, the rising demand for veterinary therapeutics treatment is an outcome of the growing preference among consumers for livestock, dairy products, and meat products.

This is further encouraging companies to introduce novel veterinary therapeutics. Pet ownership is increasing in developing and developed countries, paving way for the entry of veterinary therapeutics and pharmacology. Moreover, there is a rising demand for high quality meat protein especially in developing countries. This factors are likely to increasing the demand for dairy and meat products. The use of veterinary therapeutic services and medication is increasing with the rising emphasis on prevention of diseases among animals and ensure their wellness of animals by veterinarians. Overall, the above factors, coupled with the rising awareness about veterinary healthcare, are encouraging the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138

Strict Government Rules May Restrict the Market

Certain factors may hamper the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market. The chief factor likely to restrict the market’s growth is implementation of stringent government regulations. In addition to this, minimum returns on research and development activities associated with veterinary therapeutic drug monitoring may impede the growth of the veterinary therapeutics market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries Pricing Analysis Key Industry Developments Overview of Animal Diseases by Key Countries Snapshot on the Novel & Upcoming Therapies Overview of Treatment Plans for Different Animal Diseases Overview of Incidence & Prevalence of Animal Diseases

Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Drugs Vaccines Feed Additives Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type Companion Livestock Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/veterinary-therapeutics-market-100138

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Veterinary Therapeutics Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Veterinary Therapeutics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Users Also Search For- veterinary pharmacology and therapeutics, journal of veterinary pharmacology and therapeutics

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Veterinary Therapeutics Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Related Reports:

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate the Global Industry

Contraceptives Market 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate the Global Industry

Wound Care Devices Market Global Trends, Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs