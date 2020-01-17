What is behind the Rise of the Robotic Surgical Systems Market?

The global robotic surgical systems market is projected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Robotic Surgical Systems: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2018-2025” provides a comprehensive outlook into the market. In the coming years, the neurology segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global robotic surgical systems market. Growth witnessed in the segment is ascribable to the rising incidence of neurological disorders such as depression and Alzheimer. Recent technological advancements in the software and hardware of NeuroMate system has facilitated the rising penetration of robotic surgical systems. Additionally, introduction of innovative technologies such as discovery of RoboDoc by the ULCA Neurosurgery will enable growth in the market. RoboDoc is a robot for daily monitoring of patients operated by doctor without him moving around.

The rising use of laparoscopy may fuel demand in in the robotic surgical market. Furthermore, inclusion of improved magnification and manoeuvrability, advanced device micromotions, and easier device handling to ensure precision of robotic surgical procedures will bode well for the overall market.

Leading Players operating in the Robotic Surgical Systems Market are:

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

MedRobotics

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical Inc.

Think Surgical

TransEnterix Inc.

Synaptive Medical

Accuray Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Robotic Surgical Instruments Help Surgeons to Perform Surgeries with More Precision and Accuracy

Automation in healthcare is increasing, driving the robotic surgical systems market. As a result of rising geriatric population, the demand for complex surgeries is increasing since aged people are more vulnerable to accidents and chronic ailments. This, as per the report, is a chief driver of the global the robotic surgical systems market. In addition to this, people around the world prefer minimally-invasive surgeries as these surgeries take less time to recover. To get precise results, more robotic surgical platforms are projected to be adopted in the foreseeable future. Robotic surgical instruments are capable of providing high quality video, thus allowing surgeons to perform complex surgeries. As a result of the above factors, the global robotic surgical systems market is expected to grow at a mounting rate, says Fortune Business Insights.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-surgical-systems-market-100276

Safety Concerns and High Cost May Challenge the Growth

Concerns regarding the safety of patients and integration issues may hamper the growth of the robotic surgical systems market. Also, the high cost associated with the installation of several robotic surgical instruments such as robotic surgical arm impedes the market’s growth. Nonetheless, innovations in the medical industry are likely to decrease the cost of robotic surgical systems in the next coming years. Moreover, untapped markets in India, China, and Brazil will create impressive lucrative opportunities in the robotics surgical market.

Segmentation of the Global Robotic Surgical Systems Market:

By Product

Systems

Accessories

By Application

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

General Surgeries

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

