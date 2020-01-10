Wearables, Ingestibles, Invisibles: imec at CES 2020

The Belgian research organization imec has a dear spot in our hearts, as it helps to develop a lot of the technologies that power current and future medical devices (see flashbacks below). At CES in Las Vegas this year, imec’s Chris Van Hoof introduced us to the organization’s somewhat shifting focus toward wearable, ingestible, and, yes, invisible body monitoring technologies:

