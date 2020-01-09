Wearable Medical Devices Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Industry Share, Size and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The global wearable medical devices market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to the incorporation of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Wearable Medical Devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 24,571.8 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 139,353.6 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.7%. The rapid adoption of connected devices has created a subsequent demand for wearable medical devices across the world. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases has led to several innovations in healthcare delivery systems. The increasing demand for minimally invasive precision devices I fuelling the demand for wearable medical devices, globally.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Wearable Medical Devices Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Wearable Medical Devices Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070

Key Players Operating in The Wearable Medical Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

BD

Ypsomed AG

Sonova

Hologic Inc.

AiQ Smart Clothing

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

SAMSUNG

Increasing Regulatory Approvals to Emerge as the Catalysts for Market Growth

The soaring demand for wearable devices has resulted in approvals for several products by regulatory authorities, worldwide. As a result of several successful clinical trials, companies are constantly engaging in developing and manufacturing newer products due to the relaxation in product approvals in recent years. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that increasing number of usage approvals will give significant impetus to the global wearable medical devices market. In May 2019, Nemaura bagged CE mark for a new wearable glucose monitoring device. The ‘SugarBEAT’ was a minimally non-invasive device and the efficacy of this device contributed to huge demand. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that an increasing number of regulatory approvals will prove a chief growth driver for the global wearable medical devices market in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070

Mergers and Acquisitions to Constitute Substantial Growth

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions in recent years has offered massive growth opportunities to the companies involved, besides boosting the overall market. Mergers and acquisitions have enabled companies to generate a substantial amount of wearable medical device market revenue. The report highlights some of the most prominent collaborations between key market players. In July 2018, CeQur announced the acquisition of Johnson and Johnson’s insulin delivery patch. CeQur announced that it has acquired a worldwide license for Johnson and Johnson’s ‘Calibra’ and expressed its intention to expand globally. Fortune Business Insights states that this merger and acquisition will have a positive impact on the global wearable medical devices market in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch by Key Players Technological advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices



Activity Monitors/ Trackers

Smartwatches

Smart-clothing

Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)

Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices



Wearable Defibrillators

Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)

Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)

Hearing Aids

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Remote Patient Monitoring Sports and Fitness Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Hypermarkets Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Wearable Medical Devices Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Wearable Medical Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Wearable Medical Devices Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Related Reports:

The Dialysis Equipment Market to see a stand-out year in 2020 | Fortune Business Insights™

The Aesthetic Implants Market should see a stand-out year in 2020 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs