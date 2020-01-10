Veterinary Drugs Market 2020 | Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Supply, Demand, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast

The rising demand for advanced drugs is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global veterinary drugs market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “Veterinary Drugs Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global veterinary drugs market will reach a valuation of US$ 27,570 Mn by 2025 from US$ 17,870.6 Mn in 2017, and exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.6% over the aforementioned forecast period.

The parasiticides segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 with a market revenue of 32.2% and is likely to dominate the market in terms of product segmentation. This is because prevention of animals from insects and parasites is extremely important, in order to avoid its devastating impact on the animals and further on humans consuming products derived from such animals such as milk, eggs, and meat.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/veterinary-drugs-market-100171

Leading Players operating in the Veterinary Drugs Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bayer AG.

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Virbac S.A. Vetoquinol

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

Merial Animal Health

Merck Ltd.

Elanco

Intervet Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Rise in Intake of Meat Consumption to Propel Market

The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases among animals is driving the demand for veterinary drugs. Increasing poultry farming will bode well for the veterinary drugs market as well. Besides this, the market is likely to witness increasing demand from pet farm owners. Introduction of cost-effective and advanced drugs will also help the market generate more revenue.

On the flipside, the discovery of new and complex diseases occurring in animals might increase the chances of contracting animal diseases such as bird flu, rabies, African swine flu, and others. Be it as it may, the rising incidence of these diseases are fueling the demand for more effective medicines and vaccines for animals. This might cause concern among animal owners and further propel the market for veterinary drugs.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis of Veterinary Drugs Overview of Company Share Analysis Overview of Strategies by Key Market Leaders Key Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions New Product Launches Regulatory Scenario Overview of Cost Analysis

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Parasiticides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Companion Livestock Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Veterinary Drugs Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/veterinary-drugs-market-100171

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Veterinary Drugs Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Veterinary Drugs Market growth?

Related Reports:

Vision Care Market is Expected to Reach $ 192.85 billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Vision Care Market is Expected to Reach $ 192.85 billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs