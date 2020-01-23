Veterinary Diagnostics Market to Rise at an Impressive 10.0% CAGR | USD 9.5 Billion by 2026

The veterinary diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases such as swine flu and rabies is the main factor driving the growth of this market. Zoonotic diseases are those which humans contract from animals, birds or insects. They pose grave danger not only to the person infected, but also to other people who might come in close contact with him or her, laying the groundwork for an epidemic.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that 75% of emerging infectious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic in origin. This was already witnessed during the recent Ebola outbreak and rapid spread of swine flu a few years earlier. Preventing the birth of such diseases is crucial for public health as they also cause huge economic losses. According to the WHO, zoonotic epidemics between 1997 and 2009 led to a loss of about USD 80 billion. Thus, veterinary diagnostic techniques are set to witness a surge in demand in the upcoming years.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Scope:

Europe to Display Impressive Growth; North America to Dominate the Scene

Rising prevalence in veterinary disorders, especially among pet dogs, and increasing pet ownership will put North America in the driver’s seat in terms of revenue. Growing investment in veterinary research will favor growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific will be primarily driven by rising pet population in India and China along with increasing livestock numbers. In Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, availability of affordable medical equipment will bode well for the market.

Leading Players operating in the veterinary diagnostics market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

IDEXX

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis

VCA Antech, Inc.

DRE Veterinary

Heska Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Virbac

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Randox Launches Canine CRP Test, Fans Competitive Spirits

Companies are heavily investing in developing and launching new products to gain competitive edge in this market. For example, in October 2019, Randox Laboratories launched its small-sized Canine CRP Test kit to diagnose viral and bacterial infections, detect disorders such as pancreatitis and cystitis, and pregnancy in dogs. Other players are focused on promoting and participating in research activities in this field. For instance, in October 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific teamed up with the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians to encourage research in veterinary diagnostics through financial grants.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions

Prevalence of Key Veterinary Diseases, In Major Countries, 2018

Pet Ownership Statistics by Key Countries, 2018

Overview of Pet Insurance by Key Countries, 2018

Technological Advancements In Veterinary Diagnostics Devices

Key Industry Trends Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Hematology Immunohistochemistry Molecular Diagnostics Diagnostic Imaging Clinical Biochemistry Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type Livestock Companion

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Veterinary Reference Laboratories Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables

Market Analysis – By Technique Hematology Immunohistochemistry Molecular Diagnostics Diagnostic Imaging Clinical Biochemistry Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type Livestock Companion

Market Analysis – By End User Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Veterinary Reference Laboratories Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



TOC Continued…!

