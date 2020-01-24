USD 4.18 Billion, Urinary Catheter Market to Register a CAGR of 6.3% till 2026

The Urinary Catheter Market size is poised to touch USD 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of urinary continence is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Urinary incontinence refers to involuntary leakage of urine and is observed to be more prevalent in female as compared to the male population of the world.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Regional Analysis: Europe to Hold Leading Position; North America to Showcase High CAGR

With a revenue of generation of 1.08 billion in 2018, Europe is projected to dominate the global Urinary Catheter Market share till 2026. This is mainly because of high incidence of urinary disorders among the geriatric population in the region.

Advancements in treating urological diseases will be the major factor driving the market in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the market will grow as a result of increasing awareness regarding urinary incontinence and its treatment. Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America will grow at a lower rate due to low awareness levels about urological disorders.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Braun Melsungen AG

Amsino International, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group PLC

Coloplast A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

BD

Hollister Incorporated

Industry Development:

November 2019: Pro-Lab Diagnostics secured a distribution agreement with CATHETRIX to distribute the latter’s popular Foley Catheter Securement Device in the US, UK, and Canada.

February 2019: The US FDA green lit Safe Medical Design’s commercial launch of its Signal Catheter in the US. The device is novel as it has shown to reduce urethral trauma when draining urine.

