US$ 10,091.0 Million By 2026, Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Is Thriving Worldwide

The global glaucoma therapeutics market is likely to increase in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Prostaglandins, Alpha Adrenergic Agonists, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs), By Disease Indication (Open Angle Glaucoma, Angle Closure Glaucoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market was valued at US$ 6,273.5 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 10,091.0 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period.

The global glaucoma therapeutics market is likely to expand in the coming years due to the remarkable increase in glaucoma cases. Glaucoma has affected around 64 million people across the globe. Glaucoma is a disease that may affect the optic nerve and prevalence of any stage of glaucoma may result in partial or full blindness.

Leading Players operating in the Glaucoma Therapeutics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Teva Pharmaceutical Industry

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Pfizer, Inc.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals

Prostaglandin Analogues to be the Most Widely Used Product Type

Among all drug types, prostaglandin analogues are likely to emerge as the most widely used product type. Prostaglandin analogues are mostly recommended for the first line therapy for glaucoma, owing to their high efficacy and clinical success in glaucoma therapeutics. Prostaglandin analogues accounted for almost 40.8% of the global market share in 2018 and this share is likely to increase in the coming years. Furthermore, rising uptake of prostaglandin analogues is likely to favor the growth of the global glaucoma therapeutics market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Glaucoma by major countries Recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions Pipeline analysis Reimbursement scenario by key countries Regulatory scenario for key countries

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Open Angle Glaucoma Angle Closure Glaucoma Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Bets Blockers Prostaglandin Amalogues Latanoprost Bimatoprost Travoprost Others Alpha Adrenergic Agonists Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors Combination Drugs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandins Latanoprost Bimatoprost Travoprost Others

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Others

By Disease Indication

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Glaucoma Therapeutics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Glaucoma Therapeutics Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Glaucoma Therapeutics Market growth?

