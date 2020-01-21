URGOnight Brainwave Sleep Training System Available Soon

URGO Group, a French firm, announced that it will soon be releasing its URGOnight sleep training system, a product we got a glimpse of at CES 2019. The product consists of an electroencephalography (EEG) headband and a smartphone app that people can use to train their brains to sleep better.

Utilizing EEG neurofeedback, the technology underlying the URGOnight has been used in sleep clinics for many years. Sleep onset latency and wakening frequency can be reduced by nearly half, as shown in previous studies.

The headband has four dry electrodes, two of which are designed to contact the top of the head and two behind the ears. This allows for the recording of sensorimotor (SMR) brainwaves, for which an increase during the day correlates with better sleep at night.

To prepare the brain for improved sleep, a user puts on the headset during the day and runs through a series of exercises on the app. The app uses the brainwave data it is receiving as an input and user input to produce a neurofeedback loop that tends to generate stronger SMR brainwaves.

URGOnight is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2020 and is slated to cost $500.

Product page: URGONight

Via: URGO Group