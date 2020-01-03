U.S. Unfractionated Heparin Market to Surpass US$ 501.5 Million by 2027, Owing to Rising Number of Thromboembolic Disorders

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global U.S. unfractionated heparin market was valued at US$ 335.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Unfractionated Heparin Market:

Key trends in the market are rising cases of thromboembolism and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration by market players.

Rising cases of thromboembolism in the U.S is driving growth of the market. For instance, according to the study published in March 2019 by the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, a part of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 33.0% of people with deep venous thromboembolism and pulmonary embolism (DVT/PE) will have a recurrence within 10 years.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting acquisition and collaboration strategies, in order to expand their product offerings in the potential markets. For instance, in 2015, Pfizer Inc. acquired Hospira Inc., a provider of sterile injectable drugs and infusion technologies as well as biosimilars, based in the U.S. The deal was closed for around US$ 16.1 billion in cash (US$ 15.7 billion, net of cash acquired). Similarly, in October 2018, B. Braun Melsungen AG and CeGaT GmbH announced their new joint venture – CeCaVa GmbH & Co. KG., located in Tubingen, Germany. This joint venture focuses on developing personalized cancer therapy and product launches in different operating segments, which include Aesculap and Avitum.

However, low cost of low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) is expected to restrain the U.S. unfractionated heparin market growth. For instance, according to study published in the American College of Cardiology in December 2014, the mean cost per patient receiving unfractionated heparin (UFH) was US$ 63,290, which is higher when compared to cost of LMWH, which is US$ 61,800. The cost difference of around US$ 1,490 does not achieve any statistical significance, however, it affects the economic growth of the market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. unfractionated heparin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027), attributed to rising product launches in the market. For instance, in September 2019, Meitheal Pharmaceutical, an integrated generic injectable company, launched Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the U.S. The company offers vital anticoagulant for patients from a safe and dependable source in the U.S. market.

Key players in the market are focused on acquisition and collaboration strategies to enhance their product portfolio, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2016, Pfizer acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Anacor), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating, developing, and commercializing novel, small-molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, valued for around US$ 99.25 net in cash. This acquisition aimed to accelerate the support to patients with inflammatory disease, an area of high unmet medical need.

Key players operating in the U.S. unfractionated heparin market include Pfizer, Inc., Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., and Bayer AG.

