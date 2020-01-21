Trauma Implants Market- 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Outlook, Supply, Segments, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

The global trauma implants market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries among children and teenagers will contribute significantly to the trauma implants market share in the forthcoming years. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population around the world will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/trauma-implants-market-101901

Leading Players operating in the Trauma Implants Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

Launch of Innovative Locking Compression Plate Systems to Spur Sales Opportunities

Medtronic, a medical device company, headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, announced the global launch of VariLoc in China and other countries. The VariLoc Locking Compression Plate System uses variable angle locking tech that enables surgeons adopt screw angulations to patient anatomy, capture fracture fragments, fine-tune screw trajectory after plate placement, and position screws precisely to avoid unnecessary penetration of the nearby joints. The launch of the Variloc Locking Compression Plate System is predicted to boost the trauma implants market trends in the future. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the latest technological innovations along with the need for minimally invasive implant devices key factors accelerating the trauma implants market growth.

Additionally, the increasing cases of osteoporosis will also contribute considerably to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), approximately 30.5 million people aged above 50 years had osteoporosis in the year 2015.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological Advancements in Trauma Implants Number of Bone Surgeries with Trauma Implants by Region The Regulatory Scenario for key Countries/Regions Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.

Global Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Trauma Implants Market Segmentation:

By Product

Metal plates & Screws

Pins/Wires

Nails & Rods

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Trauma Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/trauma-implants-market-101901

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Trauma Implants Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Trauma Implants Market growth?

Related Reports:

Surgical Sutures Market to Reach US$ 5,982.9 Mn by 2025 with the Recent Launch of New Surgical Sutures by DePuy Synthes, says Fortune Business Insights

Dermatitis Drugs Market to Reach US$ 13,630.8 Mn by 2026, Increasing Approval of Novel Therapies Will Favor Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market to Rise Impressively at 9.9% CAGR; Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Favor Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs